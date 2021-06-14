AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Monday, Jun. 14.

Monday, Jun. 14 8:30 AM Oregon State Marine Board meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/osmb/pages/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/marineboard

Contacts: Ashley A. Massey, Oregon State Marine Board, ashley.massey@state.or.us, 1 503 378 2623

Monday, Jun. 14 11:00 AM Oregon Commission for Hispanic Affairs meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Nancy Kramer, Oregon Advocacy Commissions Office, nancy.kramer@oregon.gov, 1 503 302 9725

Virtual meeting only: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86507121874?pwd=OW1iZlcvVms5U0lyRkhhN2gwM0xvUT09

Monday, Jun. 14 1:00 PM TriMet Board of Directors executive session meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://trimet.org/, https://twitter.com/trimet

Contacts: TriMet Media Relations , pio@trimet.org, 1 503 273 7402

This executive session is closed to the public and to the news media pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(d) and 192.660(4)

Monday, Jun. 14 1:00 PM Elected Officials to Protect America highlights ‘need for multiple clean energy sources’ – Elected Officials to Protect America holds virtual press conference to discuss climate change’s risks to natural security and ‘the need for a modernized national grid that relies on multiple clean energy sources’. Speakers include Oregon state Rep. Paul Evans, North Carolina state Rep. Raymond Smith, Ashburn District, VA, Supervisor Mike Turner, Pitkin County, CO, County Commissioner Steve Child, and Mt. San Antonio Community College Board of Trustees President Jay Chen

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://protectingamerica.net/

Contacts: Ramona du Houx, Elected Officials to Protect America communications, 1 207 319 4727

https://protectingamerica-net.zoom.us/j/96242879018

Tuesday, Jun. 15 9:00 AM Oregon Department of Transportation Rail Advisory Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/odot/pages/index.aspx

Contacts: Dan Estes, Governor’s Advisory Committee on DUII , 1 503 986 4183

https://www.oregon.gov/odot/RPTD/Pages/RAC.aspx

Tuesday, Jun. 15 1:00 PM Oregon Public Health Advisory Board Strategic Data Plan Subcommittee meeting

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: Jonathan Modie, OHA Public Health, PHD.communications@state.or.us, 1 971 246 9139

Via Zoom meeting. Members of the public may join remotely by phone at 669-254-5252; meeting ID 969 8167 3410 Passcode: XNz1kX; or by computer, tablet or smartphone by launching this Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/96981673410?pwd=ZGVudHUwU01iVytlQVNvVTB6anUrZz09

Wednesday, Jun. 16 – Thursday, Jun. 17 Washington Oil & Gas Forum – Washington Oil & Gas Forum. Speakers include Republican Sens. Ted Cruz, Bill Cassidy, Steve Daines and Roy Blunt, and Reps. Bruce Westerman, Michael McCaul, Michael Burgess, Paul Gosar, Gary Palmer, Greg Pence, Randy Weber, Gus Bilirakis, Jodey Arrington, Brian Babin, Michael Cloud, Neal Dunn, John Curtis, Kelly Armstrong, Pete Stauber, Tim Walberg, Chip Roy, Troy Balderson, Debbie Lesko, August Pfluger, Ronny Jackson, Beth Van Duyne, Blake Moore, Tom Tiffany and Jay Obernolte, and Democratic Reps. Kurt Schrader, Scott Peters

Location: Cosmos Club, 2121 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.energystreamcmg.com/, https://twitter.com/USEnergyStream

Contacts: Peggy Livanios, U.S. Energy Stream, peggy.livanios@usenergystream.com