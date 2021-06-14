Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 4:00 p.m.

POLICE UNION CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Association said Monday it is taking its ongoing contract negotiations with the city to mediation. SENT: 220 words.

IN BRIEF

FOUR KILLED SHOOTING IDENTITIES: 4 killed in Portland, Oregon shooting last week identified.

BODY FOUND LAKE: Body of missing Oregon man found in Maine lake

PORTLAND PROTESTS SENTENCE: Man sentenced to 5 years for setting fire during protests.

HIKING TRAILS APP: New hiking trail app designed to help avoid crowded trails.

