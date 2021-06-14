WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:Daily Game
3-4-2
(three, four, two)Hit 5
13-20-22-32-40
(thirteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-two, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000Keno
03-04-06-14-34-40-48-52-55-56-60-61-70-71-72-73-76-77-78-79
(three, four, six, fourteen, thirty-four, forty, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-one, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-six, seventy-seven, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)Lotto
12-14-17-18-23-28
(twelve, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $2.8 millionMatch 4
03-05-17-23
(three, five, seventeen, twenty-three)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $20 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
