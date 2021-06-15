Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Family members of a Utah teen who was stomped by a bull at the Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Finals over the weekend say he is recovering well and likely to be back in the arena within six months. The Idaho State Journal reports 17-year-old Brock Hansen of Hyrum, Utah was hired to be a “cowboy protector” for the competition in Pocatello, Idaho. Cowboy protectors are tasked with grabbing bulls by the head and directing them to run away from fallen cowboys. Hansen lost his footing on loose dirt Saturday and a bull named Microbrew stomped on his back, breaking his vertebrae.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Severe drought in southern Idaho forced water managers to halt irrigation from the Magic Reservoir months earlier than normal. That has some farmers struggling and water managers scrambling to harvest fish or move them to safer waters before the levels become too low to sustain them. The Big Wood Canal Company shut off the water Thursday, after 27 days of irrigation. The Idaho Fish and Game Department has opened up no-limit fishing on some parts of the Big Wood River in hopes of harvesting the trout before they die from warm, shallow water. Some fish are also being captured and restocked in the Snake River.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Four housing organizations in Idaho are getting coronavirus relief funding to help cover the cost emergency housing vouchers. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $2.4 million total to the Housing Authority of the City of Pocatello, the Boise City Housing Authority, the Southwestern Idaho Cooperative Housing Authority and the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, the Idaho Press reported. The money will cover 217 vouchers and related administrative costs and is part of $1 billion being awarded to housing organizations nationwide. The U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness said Idaho had around 2,300 people experiencing homelessness on any given day in January 2020.

MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — Grand Teton National Park rangers are asking for public’s help to find a hiker missing since last Tuesday. Park officials say 27-year-old Cian McLaughlin didn’t show up at his job Thursday and was reported missing late Saturday. Park workers found McLaughlin’s vehicle at the Lupine Meadows trailhead Sunday and began a search on the ground and by air. McLaughlin was spotted hiking Tuesday afternoon a half-mile from the trailhead. He was wearing shorts, a cutoff tank top, bucket hat and round sunglasses and no backpack. Grand Teton officials ask anyone with information to call or text (888) 653-0009.