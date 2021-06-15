Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DALLAS, Ore. (AP) — A Dallas High School teacher has been accused of sexually abusing another teacher at the school and has been placed on administrative leave. The Statesman Journal reports Polk County court records show Matthew Lenoue of Dallas faces charges for inappropriately touching another teacher at the school on Friday. Dallas police say officers were called to Dallas High School and they interviewed Lenoue before arresting him. Lenoue was a special education teacher at the high school, according to the Dallas School District website. Superintendent Andy Bellando says Lenoue was placed on leave once the district became aware of the allegation. If wasn’t immediately known if Lenoue has a lawyer to comment.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The names of the four people killed last week in a Portland, Oregon shooting have been released. Portland Police said Monday that 31-year-old Mitchell Nacoste, 27-year-old Kendall Gragg, 24-year-old Donovan Lenford and, 23-year-old Eyion Willis were found dead in a home on June 6. Police say all four died from gunshot wounds. The investigation into their deaths continues. Information about the relationships between the men and what led up to the shooting hasn’t been released. Police spokesman Lt. Greg Pashley has said investigators don’t believe the shootings were murders and a suicide. He said last week that no one was in custody but police didn’t believe there was a risk to the public.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland, Oregon, man has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree arson for starting a dumpster fire near the city’s North Precinct during a protest. Authorities say 23-year-old Gavaughn Street-Hillerich was recorded intentionally setting fire to a large dumpster near the exterior of the police precinct on June 26, 2020. The dumpster was pushed up against plywood on the windows, which had been installed to protect windows and prevent break-ins, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the sentencing Monday comes two weeks after the district attorney brought new felony charges against 10 people for property damage in connection with civil unrest in the past year.

SWANVILLE, Maine (AP) — Authorities say the body of a missing Oregon man has been found in a Maine lake. Maine Game Wardens said they located the body of 41-year-old Christopher N. Friedrich of Springfield, Oregon, in about 30 feet (9.1 meters) of water about a half mile north of the Swan Lake boat launch in the area of Swanville on Monday. A search had been going on for six days previous to the discovery of the body. Friedrich’s girlfriend first reported him missing on June 8.