Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a rape suspect was arrested Tuesday morning after an hours-long standoff at a motel in Everett, Washington. KOMO reports deputies initially responded to the scene about 5:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a sexual assault. A victim was found at the motel and taken to the hospital. The suspect barricaded himself inside a room at the motel and refused to come out. A SWAT team then responded and evacuated other motel guests while negotiators tried to convince the suspect to surrender. He eventually was taken into custody without incident. The suspect, a man in his 30s, is wanted for investigation of first-degree rape, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has approved a law that will require meal-delivery apps to sign agreements with restaurants instead of listing restaurants on the apps and taking orders without permission. The Seattle Times reports Council President M. Lorena González sponsored the law, saying it will protect restaurants, simplify work for delivery-app drivers and provide customers with more reliable service. The vote was 8-0. Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office said she hasn’t reviewed the law yet to determine whether she’ll sign it or let it become law without her signature. Council staff noted the law could result in some restaurants paying delivery fees they’re not paying now, possibly less work for drivers and fewer options for customers.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A 17-year-old was injured in what’s thought to be a gang-motivated shooting in Yakima. The teen was a passenger in a black sedan driven by his mother when a car pulled up and someone started shooting about 12:25 p.m. Monday. The teen was hit at least three times. He was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, then transferred to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. His mother was not hit, though the shooter fired at least 10 times into the vehicle. Bullets passed through the car and ended up near a taco stand and in a tire business parking lot. The other vehicle fled.

SEATTLE (AP) — A body was recovered from Elliott Bay near Piers 55 and 56 in Seattle. That’s according to the Seattle Police Department. A water rescue response team discovered a person dead in the water near the 1200 block of Alaskan Way after responding to reports of a person in distress around 2:45 p.m. Monday. Seattle police spokesman Patrick Michaud says police were called in to help and the body was recovered shortly after 4 p.m. No other information was immediately available.