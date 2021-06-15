Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Jake Bauers barely cleared the wall in right-center field with his first home run since being traded to Seattle and lifted the Mariners to a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins. Bauers’ third homer of the season came with one out in the eighth inning off Hansel Robles. Bauers lined a 1-0 pitch just beyond the reach of Nick Gordon’s leaping attempt at the fence. Bauers was traded from Cleveland to Seattle last week after he was designated for assignment by the Indians earlier this month. Seattle trailed 3-1, but scored twice in the fifth and the Mariners bullpen shut down the Twins long enough for Bauers to come through with the big hit.

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA will hold its All-Star Game in Las Vegas on July 14 pitting the U.S. women’s national team that will play in the Olympics against some of the league’s best players. Voting for the WNBA’s team, which starts Tuesday, will be determined from a pool chosen by fans, players and media members. Players can vote for themselves. Coaches will chose the 12-player WNBA team from the top 36 vote-getters who aren’t on the U.S. Olympic team. Coaches can’t vote for their own players.