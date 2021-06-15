ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

5 Star Draw

11-25-32-36-42

(eleven, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $1.04 million

Mega Millions

18-22-27-38-52, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 4

(eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, fifty-two; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Pick 3 Day

7-2-7

(seven, two, seven)

Pick 3 Night

2-1-1

(two, one, one)

Pick 4 Day

4-5-3-2

(four, five, three, two)

Pick 4 Night

7-1-2-6

(seven, one, two, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $40 million