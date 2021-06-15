ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Tuesday:5 Star Draw
11-25-32-36-42
(eleven, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $1.04 millionMega Millions
18-22-27-38-52, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 4
(eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, fifty-two; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $22 millionPick 3 Day
7-2-7
(seven, two, seven)Pick 3 Night
2-1-1
(two, one, one)Pick 4 Day
4-5-3-2
(four, five, three, two)Pick 4 Night
7-1-2-6
(seven, one, two, six)Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Comments