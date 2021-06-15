AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 15.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Boise bureau is reachable at 208-343-1894. Send daybook items to Idaho@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Idaho and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 15 11:00 AM Idaho Association of Counties Catastrophic Health Care Cost Program Board of Directors meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.idcounties.org/

Contacts: Mindy Linn, Idaho Association of Counties, mlinn@idcounties.org , 1 208 345 9126

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 15 1:00 PM U.S. Global Leadership Coalition Global Impact Forum (virtual) – U.S. Global Leadership Coalition Global Impact Forum, held virtually, with speakers including Republicans Sen. James Risch and Reps. Darrin LaHood and Michael Waltz, Democratic Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, Columbia, SC, Mayor Steve Benjamin, Findlay, OH, Mayor Christina Muryn, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, CARE President and CEO Michelle Nunn, Save the Children President and CEO Janti Soeripto, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Adm. (Ret.) James Stavridis, Sesame Workshop President Sherrie Westin, Johnson & Johnson Vice President for Federal Government Affairs Jane Adams, State Department Policy Planning Director Salman Ahmed, Baye Carbon Business Model Head Leo Bastos, Catholic Relief Services President and CEO Sean Callahan, National Security Council Global Health Security and Biodefense Senior Director Beth Cameron, U.N. Foundation President and CEO Elizabeth Cousens, and Chevron ESG and Sustainability Manager Lisa Epifani

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://summit.usglc.org/, https://twitter.com/usglc

Contacts: USGLC, info@usglc.org, 1 202 689 8911

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 15 1:00 PM Idaho Board of Health and Welfare meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.healthandwelfare.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDHW

Contacts: Niki Forbing-Orr, IDHW PIO, ForbingN@dhw.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 0668

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 16 9:00 AM Idaho State Board of Education meeting

Location: Idaho State Board of Education, 650 W State St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.boardofed.idaho.gov/, https://twitter.com/IdSBOE

Contacts: Mike Keckler, Idaho State Board of Education, Mike.Keckler@osbe.idaho.gov, 1 208 332 1591

The meeting will be carried via livestream on the Board’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7j4VGGyNzPa6g6a-zVTHnA The public can also listen to the meeting by calling 1-(877)-820-7831; Public Participant Code: 7483005.