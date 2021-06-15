Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho at 3:30 p.m.

WRONGFUL CONVICTION-PAYMENTS

BOISE — Idaho officials on Tuesday approved payments of $1.4 million and $1.2 million, respectively, to two men who spent decades in prison for crimes they didn’t commit. Republican Gov. Brad Little and three other statewide-elected members of the Idaho Board of Examiners approved the payments to Charles Fain and Christopher Tapp. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 460 words.

IDAHO UNEMPLOYMENT-JOB REFERRALS

BOISE — Unemployed Idaho residents could get kicked out of a state benefits program if they don’t follow new job-seeking requirements that went into effect this month. People receiving unemployment benefits now have two business days to apply for a job opening after receiving a referral from the Idaho Department of Labor, the Idaho Statesman reported. If they don’t, they could lose their unemployment benefits. UPCOMING: 250 words.

TEEN-RODEO INJURY

POCATELLO — A Utah teen who was stomped by a bull at the Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Finals over the weekend is recovering well, family members said. Brock Hansen, 17, of Hyrum, Utah was hired to be a “cowboy protector” for the competition in Pocatello, Idaho, the Idaho State Journal reported. Cowboy protectors are tasked with grabbing bulls by the head and directing them to run away from fallen cowboys. SENT: 320 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — As Oregon inches closer to reaching the statewide vaccination target, at least 22 of the state’s 36 counties have moved into the “lower risk” level, health officials announced Tuesday. Counties in the “lower risk” category can increase capacity for indoor dining, theaters, gyms and other indoor entertainment spaces to 50%. The risk level also allows expansion of indoor gatherings to 10 people and increases retail store capacity to 75%. By Sara Cline. SENT: 400 words.

ALSO:

WOLF KILLED: State says breeding female of wolf pack was illegally killed