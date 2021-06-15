Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TEACHER-SEXUAL ABUSE

Teacher accused of sexually abusing another teacher

DALLAS, Ore. (AP) — A Dallas High School teacher has been accused of sexually abusing another teacher at the school and has been placed on administrative leave. The Statesman Journal reports Polk County court records show Matthew Lenoue of Dallas faces charges for inappropriately touching another teacher at the school on Friday. Dallas police say officers were called to Dallas High School and they interviewed Lenoue before arresting him. Lenoue was a special education teacher at the high school, according to the Dallas School District website. Superintendent Andy Bellando says Lenoue was placed on leave once the district became aware of the allegation. If wasn’t immediately known if Lenoue has a lawyer to comment.

FOUR KILLED SHOOTING-IDENTITIES

4 killed in Portland, Oregon shooting last week identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The names of the four people killed last week in a Portland, Oregon shooting have been released. Portland Police said Monday that 31-year-old Mitchell Nacoste, 27-year-old Kendall Gragg, 24-year-old Donovan Lenford and, 23-year-old Eyion Willis were found dead in a home on June 6. Police say all four died from gunshot wounds. The investigation into their deaths continues. Information about the relationships between the men and what led up to the shooting hasn’t been released. Police spokesman Lt. Greg Pashley has said investigators don’t believe the shootings were murders and a suicide. He said last week that no one was in custody but police didn’t believe there was a risk to the public.

PORTLAND PROTESTS-SENTENCE

Man sentenced to 5 years for setting fire during protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland, Oregon, man has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree arson for starting a dumpster fire near the city’s North Precinct during a protest. Authorities say 23-year-old Gavaughn Street-Hillerich was recorded intentionally setting fire to a large dumpster near the exterior of the police precinct on June 26, 2020. The dumpster was pushed up against plywood on the windows, which had been installed to protect windows and prevent break-ins, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the sentencing Monday comes two weeks after the district attorney brought new felony charges against 10 people for property damage in connection with civil unrest in the past year.

BODY FOUND-LAKE

Body of missing Oregon man found in Maine lake

SWANVILLE, Maine (AP) — Authorities say the body of a missing Oregon man has been found in a Maine lake. Maine Game Wardens said they located the body of 41-year-old Christopher N. Friedrich of Springfield, Oregon, in about 30 feet (9.1 meters) of water about a half mile north of the Swan Lake boat launch in the area of Swanville on Monday. A search had been going on for six days previous to the discovery of the body. Friedrich’s girlfriend first reported him missing on June 8.

POLICE UNION CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS

Portland cops union contract negotiations head to mediation

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Police Association says it is taking its contract negotiations with the city to mediation. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the move means the partially public negotiations will no longer have a public element, as the two sides negotiate the thorniest remaining unresolved issues. The union’s announcement reads that after 11 bargaining sessions they have made progress on a successor collective bargaining agreement—but not enough progress. Under collective bargaining laws, the city of Portland or the police union can opt to seek mediation after 150 days of contract negotiations. In a response press release, Chief Deputy City Attorney Heidi Brown noted mediation was not the city’s preference.

HIKING TRAILS-APP

New hiking trail app designed to help avoid crowded trails

SEATTLE (AP) — Hiking season is underway in the Pacific Northwest and there’s a new app for outdoor enthusiasts looking to explore some of Washington State’s most popular trails. The pandemic created the need to go outside, says Mat Lyons, president of Trails, Recreation, Education, Advocacy, Development, or TREAD, a non-profit that connects people with public lands. The TREAD Map App pilot program will provide real-time trail and recreational data through spring and summer 2021 in Central Washington. The app is currently functional in Kittitas, Grant, Douglas, Chelan, and Okanagan counties, where heavy public lands use is expected during the summer.

SEATTLE OFFICER KILLED

Seattle police officer struck, killed in highway accident

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a Seattle police officer who had just finished her shift was struck and killed by a motorist on Interstate 5 — apparently after pulling over to help drivers involved in a collision on the highway. KOMO-TV reports that the officer, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was driving home from work when she pulled over on the interstate to help. The Washington State patrol, which is investigating, says she got out of her vehicle when she was hit by a motorist who wasn’t involved in the collision. The patrol says the motorist stayed on the scene near South Forest Street and was cooperative. The officer was a five-year veteran of the Seattle Police Department.

AP-US-SCHOOL-SHOOTER-INTERVIEW

1998 Oregon school shooter: ‘tremendous shame and guilt’

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Kip Kinkel, who killed his parents before going on a shooting rampage at his Oregon high school in 1998, killing two classmates and injuring 25 more, has given his first news interview. He told HuffPost he feels “tremendous, tremendous shame and guilt.” Kinkel, now 38, is serving a de facto life sentence. He said he felt guilty not just for what he did as a 15-year-old suffering from then-undiagnosed paranoid schizophrenia, but the effect his crime has had on other juvenile offenders sentenced to life terms: His case has been held up by some of his victims and by others to oppose juvenile justice reform in the state.