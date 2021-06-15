Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SUSPECT ARRESTED

Rape suspect arrested after motel standoff

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a rape suspect was arrested Tuesday morning after an hours-long standoff at a motel in Everett, Washington. KOMO reports deputies initially responded to the scene about 5:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a sexual assault. A victim was found at the motel and taken to the hospital. The suspect barricaded himself inside a room at the motel and refused to come out. A SWAT team then responded and evacuated other motel guests while negotiators tried to convince the suspect to surrender. He eventually was taken into custody without incident. The suspect, a man in his 30s, is wanted for investigation of first-degree rape, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

DELIVERY APP RESTAURANT AGREEMENTS

Council OKs bill requiring delivery app/restaurant deals

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has approved a law that will require meal-delivery apps to sign agreements with restaurants instead of listing restaurants on the apps and taking orders without permission. The Seattle Times reports Council President M. Lorena González sponsored the law, saying it will protect restaurants, simplify work for delivery-app drivers and provide customers with more reliable service. The vote was 8-0. Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office said she hasn’t reviewed the law yet to determine whether she’ll sign it or let it become law without her signature. Council staff noted the law could result in some restaurants paying delivery fees they’re not paying now, possibly less work for drivers and fewer options for customers.

TEEN SHOT-YAKIMA

Teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A 17-year-old was injured in what’s thought to be a gang-motivated shooting in Yakima. The teen was a passenger in a black sedan driven by his mother when a car pulled up and someone started shooting about 12:25 p.m. Monday. The teen was hit at least three times. He was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, then transferred to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. His mother was not hit, though the shooter fired at least 10 times into the vehicle. Bullets passed through the car and ended up near a taco stand and in a tire business parking lot. The other vehicle fled.

BODY FOUND-ELLIOTT BAY

Body recovered from Elliott Bay near downtown piers

SEATTLE (AP) — A body was recovered from Elliott Bay near Piers 55 and 56 in Seattle. That’s according to the Seattle Police Department. A water rescue response team discovered a person dead in the water near the 1200 block of Alaskan Way after responding to reports of a person in distress around 2:45 p.m. Monday. Seattle police spokesman Patrick Michaud says police were called in to help and the body was recovered shortly after 4 p.m. No other information was immediately available.

CATALYTIC CONVERTER SUSPECT SHOT

Man accused of shooting suspected catalytic converter thief

LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) — A Lakewood man has been arrested and accused of shooting a person who was trying to steal his catalytic converter, then dragging him with his truck and leaving his body in a field. News outlets report at 3:45 a.m. Saturday someone reported a pickup truck dragging an unknown object through the parking lot of a Lakewood business. Officers found a man’s body in a nearby field. Investigators say they found Michael Campbell who said he was sleeping in the truck when he heard someone trying to steal his catalytic converter. Documents say Campbell said he shot the person, tied the person’s hands to the truck and drove off. It wasn’t immediately known if Campbell has a lawyer.

ANIMAL DISEASE-DEAD DEER

Deer foaming at the mouth, dropping dead in San Juan Islands

SEATTLE (AP) — Wildlife officials in Washington state have confirmed wild deer are suffering from an animal disease on the San Juan Islands after several residents reported dozens of strange deer deaths over the past few weeks. The Seattle Times reported Friday that a veterinarian for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said the disease was identified as adenovirus hemorrhagic disease. It was first discovered in California in 1993 and poses no risk to humans. Infected deer can have bloody diarrhea or frothing at the mouth. There is no treatment or cure. Residents on the island began reporting dozens of dead deer in May to state and local wildlife officials.

MURDER TRIAL-TAVERN BURNS

Fire destroys bar days after owner testified in murder trial

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A Yakima tavern was destroyed by a fire Saturday after its owner testified in a federal murder trial. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Yakima firefighters were called around 4:40 a.m. about the fire at the Brownstone Tavern near Harrah. Tavern owner Tim Castilleja testified last week in the trial of Jordan Stevens, who was found guilty of murder in the 2019 death of Alillia “Lala” Minthorn of Toppenish. Castilleja was arrested after he failed to show up to testify and brought to court. He said he was afraid to testify against Stevens. The cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined and whether it was connected to the trial wasn’t known. Federal agencies are investigating the fire.

TWO DEAD-HOMELESS CAMP

Woman, man found dead in fire at Seattle homeless encampment

SEATTLE (AP) — Fire officials say the bodies of a woman and man were found after a fire at a Seattle homeless camp. Kristin Tinsley of the Seattle Fire Department said crews responded to the city’s Mount Baker neighborhood at around 3 a.m. Monday after receiving reports of smoke and flames. She says firefighters saw flames 50 feet high billowing from a structure made of pallets and tarps that was fully ablaze. The fire also spread to nearby bushes and trees. She says crews quickly put out the fire and then found a woman and man dead inside. Fire investigators have ruled the cause of the fire as “undetermined,” pending autopsy results.

FOUR KILLED SHOOTING-IDENTITIES

4 killed in Portland, Oregon shooting last week identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The names of the four people killed last week in a Portland, Oregon shooting have been released. Portland Police said Monday that 31-year-old Mitchell Nacoste, 27-year-old Kendall Gragg, 24-year-old Donovan Lenford and, 23-year-old Eyion Willis were found dead in a home on June 6. Police say all four died from gunshot wounds. The investigation into their deaths continues. Information about the relationships between the men and what led up to the shooting hasn’t been released. Police spokesman Lt. Greg Pashley has said investigators don’t believe the shootings were murders and a suicide. He said last week that no one was in custody but police didn’t believe there was a risk to the public.

PORTLAND PROTESTS-SENTENCE

Man sentenced to 5 years for setting fire during protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland, Oregon, man has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree arson for starting a dumpster fire near the city’s North Precinct during a protest. Authorities say 23-year-old Gavaughn Street-Hillerich was recorded intentionally setting fire to a large dumpster near the exterior of the police precinct on June 26, 2020. The dumpster was pushed up against plywood on the windows, which had been installed to protect windows and prevent break-ins, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the sentencing Monday comes two weeks after the district attorney brought new felony charges against 10 people for property damage in connection with civil unrest in the past year.