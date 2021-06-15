AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 15.

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 15 9:00 AM Oregon Department of Transportation Rail Advisory Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/odot/pages/index.aspx

Contacts: Dan Estes, Governor’s Advisory Committee on DUII , 1 503 986 4183

https://www.oregon.gov/odot/RPTD/Pages/RAC.aspx

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 15 11:00 AM Dem Sens. Ed Markey and Jeff Merkley call for climate action in infrastructure package – Democratic Sens. Ed Markey and Jeff Merkley call for any infrastructure package to include ‘substantive climate action’, via press conference, saying ‘no climate, no deal’

Location: Senate Radio-Television Gallery Studio, S-325, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.markey.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenMarkey

Contacts: Sen. Ed Markey’s press office, markey_press@markey.senate.gov, 1 202 224 2742

The press conference will be available live at facebook.com/EdJMarkey

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 15 1:00 PM Oregon Public Health Advisory Board Strategic Data Plan Subcommittee meeting

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: Jonathan Modie, OHA Public Health, PHD.communications@state.or.us, 1 971 246 9139

Via Zoom meeting. Members of the public may join remotely by phone at 669-254-5252; meeting ID 969 8167 3410 Passcode: XNz1kX; or by computer, tablet or smartphone by launching this Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/96981673410?pwd=ZGVudHUwU01iVytlQVNvVTB6anUrZz09

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 16 – Thursday, Jun. 17 Washington Oil & Gas Forum – Washington Oil & Gas Forum. Speakers include Republican Sens. Ted Cruz, Bill Cassidy, Steve Daines and Roy Blunt, and Reps. Bruce Westerman, Michael McCaul, Michael Burgess, Paul Gosar, Gary Palmer, Greg Pence, Randy Weber, Gus Bilirakis, Jodey Arrington, Brian Babin, Michael Cloud, Neal Dunn, John Curtis, Kelly Armstrong, Pete Stauber, Tim Walberg, Chip Roy, Troy Balderson, Debbie Lesko, August Pfluger, Ronny Jackson, Beth Van Duyne, Blake Moore, Tom Tiffany and Jay Obernolte, and Democratic Reps. Kurt Schrader, Scott Peters

Location: Cosmos Club, 2121 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.energystreamcmg.com/, https://twitter.com/USEnergyStream

Contacts: Peggy Livanios, U.S. Energy Stream, peggy.livanios@usenergystream.com