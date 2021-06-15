Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 4:40 p.m.

PORTLAND PROTESTS OFFICER CHARGED

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County grand jury has returned an indictment against a Portland police officer accusing him of hitting an Oregon protester in the head with a baton in 2020. SENT: 640 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — As Oregon inches closer to reaching the statewide vaccination target, at least 22 of the state’s 36 counties have moved into the “lower risk” level, health officials announced Tuesday. By Sara Cline. SENT: 400 words.

BOOKS WINFREY

NEW YORK — Oprah Winfrey’s next book club pick is a debut novel set in Georgia at the end of the Civil War: Nathan Harris’ “The Sweetness of Water.” “I’m so thrilled and honored to be chosen by Oprah’s Book Club,” Harris, a University of Oregon graduate said in a statement. SENT: 270 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

BC-BKL–SCHIMMEL ARRESTED: Former WNBA, Louisville guard Schimmel arrested in Oregon

IN BRIEF

WOLF KILLED: State says breeding female of wolf pack was illegally killed.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON KING COUNTY: King County: COVID mask mandate to end June 29.

SHOOTING VICTIM ID: Police release name of man killed near recreational trail.

HIT AND RUN DEATH: Police: Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Portland

STATE EMPLOYMENT DEPARTMENT DOMAIN: Employment Department’s domain registration expires.

