Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 56, Blanchet Catholic 27
Baker 85, Ontario 52
Bend 68, Mountain View 64
Bonanza 57, Lakeview 52
Butte Falls 61, Chiloquin 39
Cascade Christian 67, St. Mary’s 54
Coquille 63, North Douglas 58, OT
Country Christian 48, Southwest Christian 30
Days Creek 56, Glendale 34
Knappa 76, Nestucca 46
La Grande 68, Vale 57
Madras 56, Gladstone 55
Mapleton 52, Crow 14
Marshfield 49, Elmira 7
Mountainside 65, Aloha 37
N. Clackamas Christian 64, Colton 39
Powder Valley 67, Crane 51
Redmond 59, Hood River 58
Riddle 41, Yoncalla 31
Siletz Valley Early College 45, Alsea 29
Tualatin 76, Sunset 68
Umpqua Valley Christian 59, Camas Valley 21
Warrenton 44, Rainier 37
Western Christian High School 57, Harrisburg 44
Westview 49, Jesuit 47, OT
Willamina 66, Clatskanie 60
Wilsonville 55, Scappoose 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Elkton vs. New Hope Christian, ccd.
Irrigon vs. Riverside, ccd.
Pacific vs. North Douglas, ccd.
Parkrose vs. La Salle, ccd.
South Umpqua vs. Douglas, ccd.
Union vs. Crane, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 34, Blanchet Catholic 30
Baker 54, Ontario 15
Cascade 44, Sisters 30
Chiawana, Wash. 44, Hermiston 40
Clatskanie 63, Willamina 38
Corbett 50, Estacada 26
Crane 40, Powder Valley 33
Damascus Christian 49, Grand View Christian 14
Dufur 49, Trinity Lutheran 38
Hidden Valley 54, Klamath 18
Junction City 57, Siuslaw 32
Lakeview 43, Bonanza 39
Liberty 61, Glencoe 45
Madras 55, Gladstone 54
Marshfield 49, Elmira 7
McMinnville 48, Sunset 30
Mountain View 39, Bend 37
Mountainside 82, Aloha 21
North Douglas 65, Powers 28
Pendleton 60, The Dalles 25
Philomath 52, Stayton 23
Phoenix 55, North Valley 24
Putnam 76, St. Helens 45
Sherwood 39, Forest Grove 30
Sutherlin 53, Brookings-Harbor 44
Union 41, Heppner 38
Westview 43, Jesuit 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Butte Falls vs. Chiloquin, ccd.
Country Christian vs. Faith Bible, ccd.
Elkton vs. New Hope Christian, ccd.
Glendale vs. Days Creek, ccd.
La Salle vs. Parkrose, ccd.
Mapleton vs. Crow, ccd.
N. Clackamas Christian vs. Colton, ccd.
South Umpqua vs. Douglas, ccd.
Southridge vs. Scappoose, ccd.
___
