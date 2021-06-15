Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 56, Blanchet Catholic 27

Baker 85, Ontario 52

Bend 68, Mountain View 64

Bonanza 57, Lakeview 52

Butte Falls 61, Chiloquin 39

Cascade Christian 67, St. Mary’s 54

Coquille 63, North Douglas 58, OT

Country Christian 48, Southwest Christian 30

Days Creek 56, Glendale 34

Knappa 76, Nestucca 46

La Grande 68, Vale 57

Madras 56, Gladstone 55

Mapleton 52, Crow 14

Marshfield 49, Elmira 7

Mountainside 65, Aloha 37

N. Clackamas Christian 64, Colton 39

Powder Valley 67, Crane 51

Redmond 59, Hood River 58

Riddle 41, Yoncalla 31

Siletz Valley Early College 45, Alsea 29

Tualatin 76, Sunset 68

Umpqua Valley Christian 59, Camas Valley 21

Warrenton 44, Rainier 37

Western Christian High School 57, Harrisburg 44

Westview 49, Jesuit 47, OT

Willamina 66, Clatskanie 60

Wilsonville 55, Scappoose 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Elkton vs. New Hope Christian, ccd.

Irrigon vs. Riverside, ccd.

Pacific vs. North Douglas, ccd.

Parkrose vs. La Salle, ccd.

South Umpqua vs. Douglas, ccd.

Union vs. Crane, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 34, Blanchet Catholic 30

Baker 54, Ontario 15

Cascade 44, Sisters 30

Chiawana, Wash. 44, Hermiston 40

Clatskanie 63, Willamina 38

Corbett 50, Estacada 26

Crane 40, Powder Valley 33

Damascus Christian 49, Grand View Christian 14

Dufur 49, Trinity Lutheran 38

Hidden Valley 54, Klamath 18

Junction City 57, Siuslaw 32

Lakeview 43, Bonanza 39

Liberty 61, Glencoe 45

Madras 55, Gladstone 54

Marshfield 49, Elmira 7

McMinnville 48, Sunset 30

Mountain View 39, Bend 37

Mountainside 82, Aloha 21

North Douglas 65, Powers 28

Pendleton 60, The Dalles 25

Philomath 52, Stayton 23

Phoenix 55, North Valley 24

Putnam 76, St. Helens 45

Sherwood 39, Forest Grove 30

Sutherlin 53, Brookings-Harbor 44

Union 41, Heppner 38

Westview 43, Jesuit 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Butte Falls vs. Chiloquin, ccd.

Country Christian vs. Faith Bible, ccd.

Elkton vs. New Hope Christian, ccd.

Glendale vs. Days Creek, ccd.

La Salle vs. Parkrose, ccd.

Mapleton vs. Crow, ccd.

N. Clackamas Christian vs. Colton, ccd.

South Umpqua vs. Douglas, ccd.

Southridge vs. Scappoose, ccd.

___

