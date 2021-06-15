Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 75, Soap Lake-Wilson Creek 42

Auburn 64, Kent Meridian 49

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 59, King’s 51

Central Valley 85, University 68

Chiawana 81, Hermiston, Ore. 63

Clarkston 74, Shadle Park 71

Coupeville 64, Darrington 29

Curlew 80, Northport 38

Decatur 82, Thomas Jefferson 40

Deer Park 53, Newport 44

Eastside Prep 94, Granite Falls 49

Federal Way 65, Mt. Rainier 48

Ferris 72, Cheney 45

Freeman 71, Riverside 64

Hanford 55, Southridge 37

Kamiakin 68, Richland 65

Kennewick 91, Pasco 52

Kentridge 44, Kentwood 41

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 79, Colville 66

Liberty Bell 53, Tonasket 30

Mead 72, Lewis and Clark 69

Mount Vernon Christian 69, La Conner 32

Mt. Spokane 68, Gonzaga Prep 55

Odessa 60, Valley Christian 17

Okanogan 66, Brewster 44

Othello 58, East Valley (Spokane) 42

Overlake School 54, University Prep 32

Pullman 80, West Valley (Spokane) 76

Seattle Academy 76, Bear Creek School 50

Seattle Christian 56, Vashon Island 38

Sultan 57, South Whidbey 55

Todd Beamer 47, Auburn Mountainview 43

West Valley (Yakima) 65, Sunnyside 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Wahluke vs. Warden, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn Mountainview 53, Todd Beamer 29

Bear Creek School 57, Summit Sierra 36

Central Valley 51, Cheney 22

Chiawana 44, Hermiston, Ore. 40

Clarkston 77, Shadle Park 36

Deer Park 40, Newport 24

Freeman 63, Riverside 29

Gonzaga Prep 55, University 45

Hanford 65, Southridge 36

Kamiakin 52, Richland 50

Kettle Falls 50, Colfax 40

King’s 71, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 9

La Conner 55, Mount Vernon Christian 45

Lynden 57, Ferndale 49

Mead 47, Lewis and Clark 39

Mt. Spokane 55, Ferris 51

Northport 43, Curlew 36

Odessa 52, Valley Christian 21

Okanogan 66, Brewster 26

Othello 67, Rogers (Spokane) 36

Overlake School 54, University Prep 46

Pasco 54, Kennewick 40

Pateros 68, Entiat 41

Pullman 50, North Central 43

South Whidbey 48, Sultan 37

West Valley (Spokane) 65, East Valley (Spokane) 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Wahluke vs. Warden, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

