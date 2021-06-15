Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 75, Soap Lake-Wilson Creek 42
Auburn 64, Kent Meridian 49
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 59, King’s 51
Central Valley 85, University 68
Chiawana 81, Hermiston, Ore. 63
Clarkston 74, Shadle Park 71
Coupeville 64, Darrington 29
Curlew 80, Northport 38
Decatur 82, Thomas Jefferson 40
Deer Park 53, Newport 44
Eastside Prep 94, Granite Falls 49
Federal Way 65, Mt. Rainier 48
Ferris 72, Cheney 45
Freeman 71, Riverside 64
Hanford 55, Southridge 37
Kamiakin 68, Richland 65
Kennewick 91, Pasco 52
Kentridge 44, Kentwood 41
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 79, Colville 66
Liberty Bell 53, Tonasket 30
Mead 72, Lewis and Clark 69
Mount Vernon Christian 69, La Conner 32
Mt. Spokane 68, Gonzaga Prep 55
Odessa 60, Valley Christian 17
Okanogan 66, Brewster 44
Othello 58, East Valley (Spokane) 42
Overlake School 54, University Prep 32
Pullman 80, West Valley (Spokane) 76
Seattle Academy 76, Bear Creek School 50
Seattle Christian 56, Vashon Island 38
Sultan 57, South Whidbey 55
Todd Beamer 47, Auburn Mountainview 43
West Valley (Yakima) 65, Sunnyside 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Wahluke vs. Warden, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn Mountainview 53, Todd Beamer 29
Bear Creek School 57, Summit Sierra 36
Central Valley 51, Cheney 22
Chiawana 44, Hermiston, Ore. 40
Clarkston 77, Shadle Park 36
Deer Park 40, Newport 24
Freeman 63, Riverside 29
Gonzaga Prep 55, University 45
Hanford 65, Southridge 36
Kamiakin 52, Richland 50
Kettle Falls 50, Colfax 40
King’s 71, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 9
La Conner 55, Mount Vernon Christian 45
Lynden 57, Ferndale 49
Mead 47, Lewis and Clark 39
Mt. Spokane 55, Ferris 51
Northport 43, Curlew 36
Odessa 52, Valley Christian 21
Okanogan 66, Brewster 26
Othello 67, Rogers (Spokane) 36
Overlake School 54, University Prep 46
Pasco 54, Kennewick 40
Pateros 68, Entiat 41
Pullman 50, North Central 43
South Whidbey 48, Sultan 37
West Valley (Spokane) 65, East Valley (Spokane) 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Wahluke vs. Warden, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
