WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:Daily Game
1-7-1
(one, seven, one)Hit 5
07-09-10-21-29
(seven, nine, ten, twenty-one, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $115,000Keno
13-17-19-26-31-32-34-35-37-39-41-44-48-49-51-58-60-72-77-79
(thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-four, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-eight, sixty, seventy-two, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)Match 4
01-10-18-21
(one, ten, eighteen, twenty-one)Mega Millions
18-22-27-38-52, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 4
(eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, fifty-two; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $22 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Comments