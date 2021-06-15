WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily Game

1-7-1

(one, seven, one)

Hit 5

07-09-10-21-29

(seven, nine, ten, twenty-one, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $115,000

Keno

13-17-19-26-31-32-34-35-37-39-41-44-48-49-51-58-60-72-77-79

(thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-four, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-eight, sixty, seventy-two, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)

Match 4

01-10-18-21

(one, ten, eighteen, twenty-one)

Mega Millions

18-22-27-38-52, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 4

(eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, fifty-two; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $40 million