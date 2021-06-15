AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 15.

Tuesday, Jun. 15 9:30 AM Seattle City Council Finance and Housing Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online.

Tuesday, Jun. 15 10:00 AM Washington Gov. Inslee’s public schedule – Washington Governor Jay Inslee visits Clark County, with stops including a vaccination clinic, Kaiser Cascade Park Medical Office, 12607 SE Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver (10:00 AM PDT) and a Port of Vancouver marine facility tour (2:00 PM PDT)

Location: Vancouver, WA

Weblinks: https://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136; Tara Lee, Washington Gov. Inslee communications, tara.lee@wa.gov.gov, 1 360 902 4136;

Please RSVP with emily.halvorson@gov.wa.gov.

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Jun. 15 Expeditors International of Washington Inc: Interim 2021 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: https://investor.expeditors.com/financial-information/upcoming-earnings

Contacts: R Jordan Gates, Expeditors International of Washington Inc Investor Relations, investor@expeditors.com, 1 206 674 3427

Wednesday, Jun. 16 9:30 AM Seattle City Council Transportation and Utilities Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online.