Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Police in northern Idaho say 85 dogs were found abandoned in a home where a tenant had recently been evicted. The Kootenai Humane Society took in 66 of the dogs found in the Kellogg home on Monday, and nearby shelters took in the other animals. One dog was dead when rescuers arrived, and another had to be euthanized. Kootenai Human Society director Debbie Jeffrey says the animals appear to be friendly and are generally healthy, and some could be ready for adoption this weekend. Kellogg Police Sgt. Paul Twidt says the former tenant who left the dogs may face animal cruelty charges.

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials say 70% of eligible people in Washington state’s most populous county have received either the one-dose Johnson and Johnson COIVD vaccine or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.That means 70% of people 16 and older in the county will be fully vaccinated on June 29, according to Public Health – Seattle & King County, and the county’s mask mandate will end that day. The total population of King County, which includes Seattle, is about 2.2 million. Gov. Jay Inslee has said Washington state will fully reopen, with no restrictions, at the end of June or when 70% of state residents 16 and older have one vaccine dose, whichever comes sooner.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Unemployed Idaho residents could get kicked out of a state benefits program if they don’t follow new job-seeking requirements that went into effect this month. The Idaho Statesman reports that people receiving unemployment benefits now have two business days to apply for a job opening after receiving a referral from the Idaho Department of Labor. If they don’t, they could lose their unemployment benefits. State workforce consultants will check with the potential employer to verify that the person applied for the referred job. Previously, the labor department didn’t track whether people followed up on referrals.

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Family members of a Utah teen who was stomped by a bull at the Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Finals over the weekend say he is recovering well and likely to be back in the arena within six months. The Idaho State Journal reports 17-year-old Brock Hansen of Hyrum, Utah was hired to be a “cowboy protector” for the competition in Pocatello, Idaho. Cowboy protectors are tasked with grabbing bulls by the head and directing them to run away from fallen cowboys. Hansen lost his footing on loose dirt Saturday and a bull named Microbrew stomped on his back, breaking his vertebrae.