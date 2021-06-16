Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A grand jury has returned an indictment against a Oregon police officer accusing him of hitting a Portland protester in the head with a baton in 2020. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the indictment marks the first time in Multnomah County that a Portland officer has been prosecuted stemming from force used during a protest. Months of demonstrations over racial injustice last year led to accusations that officers were heavy-handed in their response. The indictment charges Corey Budworth with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. The Associated Press has emailed Budworth’s lawyer, Nicole L. Robbins, for comment. The police union called the prosecution politically-driven, and said Budworth’s baton strike to a woman’s head was “accidental,” not criminal.

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials say 70% of eligible people in Washington state’s most populous county have received either the one-dose Johnson and Johnson COIVD vaccine or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.That means 70% of people 16 and older in the county will be fully vaccinated on June 29, according to Public Health – Seattle & King County, and the county’s mask mandate will end that day. The total population of King County, which includes Seattle, is about 2.2 million. Gov. Jay Inslee has said Washington state will fully reopen, with no restrictions, at the end of June or when 70% of state residents 16 and older have one vaccine dose, whichever comes sooner.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As Oregon inches closer to reaching the statewide vaccination target, at least 22 of the state’s 36 counties have moved into the “lower risk” level. Counties in the “lower risk” category can increase capacity for indoor dining, theaters, gyms and other indoor entertainment spaces to 50%. The risk level also allows expansion of indoor gatherings to 10 people and increases retail store capacity to 75%. As more counties are approved to ease restrictions, many continue to eye the statewide target — of 70% of adults in the state having received at least their first dose — which would allow many COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted. Currently 68% of people, who are 18 or older, in the state had been vaccinated.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police have released the name of a man fatally shot on June 5 near the entrance of a bicycling and pedestrian trail called Springwater Corridor in Sellwood. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police said 45-year-old Gary O’Connor died at the scene. Police have not publicly identified any suspects in the shooting, released any information about the circumstances or announced any arrests. O’Connor’s death marked the 38th homicide in Portland this year. Since then, six more homicides have been recorded, bringing the city’s total this year to 44. There were 55 homicides in Portland in 2020, the most killings in the city in 26 years.