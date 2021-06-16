ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Idaho Cash

05-09-17-27-34

(five, nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $93,000

Lotto America

01-14-22-28-41, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 4

(one, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, forty-one; Star Ball: nine; ASB: four)

Estimated jackpot: $7.14 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

Pick 3 Day

1-8-5

(one, eight, five)

Pick 3 Night

6-7-8

(six, seven, eight)

Pick 4 Day

9-3-4-1

(nine, three, four, one)

Pick 4 Night

0-5-4-6

(zero, five, four, six)

Powerball

19-29-34-44-50, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2

(nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-four, fifty; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Weekly Grand

01-03-10-16-17

(one, three, ten, sixteen, seventeen)