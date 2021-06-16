AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 16.

Wednesday, Jun. 16 9:00 AM Idaho State Board of Education meeting

Location: Idaho State Board of Education, 650 W State St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.boardofed.idaho.gov/, https://twitter.com/IdSBOE

Contacts: Mike Keckler, Idaho State Board of Education, Mike.Keckler@osbe.idaho.gov, 1 208 332 1591

The meeting will be carried via livestream on the Board’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7j4VGGyNzPa6g6a-zVTHnA The public can also listen to the meeting by calling 1-(877)-820-7831; Public Participant Code: 7483005.

Wednesday, Jun. 16 12:00 PM ASTHO discuss COVID-19 vaccine drive – Association of State and Territorial Health Officials discuss plans to improve coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination rates and meet President Joe Biden’s challenge to deliver at least the first COVID-19 vaccination to 70% of the U.S. adult population by 4 July. Speakers on press call include ASTHO President and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Nirav Shah, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch, and Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.astho.org, https://twitter.com/astho

Contacts: Sarah Shelson, Riester, sshelson@riester.com, 1 610 844 8366

Dial: 1 800 593 9036 * Passcode: 768380

Wednesday, Jun. 16 7:00 PM IPUC public workshop on proposed rate increases – Idaho Public Utilities Commission public workshop to share information on a proposed rate increase for Avista natural gas and electric customers in Idaho

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://puc.idaho.gov

Contacts: Adam Rush, Idaho Public Utilities Commission, adam.rush@puc.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 0339

Those interested in attending and learning more about Avista’s application can call 1-415-655-0001, and enter meeting number 133 194 8246. Participation also can be done online by visiting idahogov.webex.com, and entering meeting number 133 194 8246. At the next window, please enter your name, e-mail address and this password: June16Meeting.