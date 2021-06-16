Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-KING COUNTY

King County: COVID mask mandate to end June 29

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials say 70% of eligible people in Washington state’s most populous county have received either the one-dose Johnson and Johnson COIVD vaccine or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.That means 70% of people 16 and older in the county will be fully vaccinated on June 29, according to Public Health – Seattle & King County, and the county’s mask mandate will end that day. The total population of King County, which includes Seattle, is about 2.2 million. Gov. Jay Inslee has said Washington state will fully reopen, with no restrictions, at the end of June or when 70% of state residents 16 and older have one vaccine dose, whichever comes sooner.

IDAHO UNEMPLOYMENT-JOB REFERRALS

Unemployed workers risk benefits if they skip job referrals

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Unemployed Idaho residents could get kicked out of a state benefits program if they don’t follow new job-seeking requirements that went into effect this month. The Idaho Statesman reports that people receiving unemployment benefits now have two business days to apply for a job opening after receiving a referral from the Idaho Department of Labor. If they don’t, they could lose their unemployment benefits. State workforce consultants will check with the potential employer to verify that the person applied for the referred job. Previously, the labor department didn’t track whether people followed up on referrals.

TEEN-RODEO INJURY

Family says teen stomped by bull at rodeo recovering well

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Family members of a Utah teen who was stomped by a bull at the Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Finals over the weekend say he is recovering well and likely to be back in the arena within six months. The Idaho State Journal reports 17-year-old Brock Hansen of Hyrum, Utah was hired to be a “cowboy protector” for the competition in Pocatello, Idaho. Cowboy protectors are tasked with grabbing bulls by the head and directing them to run away from fallen cowboys. Hansen lost his footing on loose dirt Saturday and a bull named Microbrew stomped on his back, breaking his vertebrae.

AP-US-DROUGHT-IMPACTS-IRRIGATION-AND-FISH

Idaho’s ongoing drought halts some irrigation months early

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Severe drought in southern Idaho forced water managers to halt irrigation from the Magic Reservoir months earlier than normal. That has some farmers struggling and water managers scrambling to harvest fish or move them to safer waters before the levels become too low to sustain them. The Big Wood Canal Company shut off the water Thursday, after 27 days of irrigation. The Idaho Fish and Game Department has opened up no-limit fishing on some parts of the Big Wood River in hopes of harvesting the trout before they die from warm, shallow water. Some fish are also being captured and restocked in the Snake River.

IDAHO-HOUSING VOUCHERS

Idaho groups get $2.4 million to help with housing vouchers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Four housing organizations in Idaho are getting coronavirus relief funding to help cover the cost emergency housing vouchers. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $2.4 million total to the Housing Authority of the City of Pocatello, the Boise City Housing Authority, the Southwestern Idaho Cooperative Housing Authority and the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, the Idaho Press reported. The money will cover 217 vouchers and related administrative costs and is part of $1 billion being awarded to housing organizations nationwide. The U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness said Idaho had around 2,300 people experiencing homelessness on any given day in January 2020.

GRAND TETON-MISSING MAN

Grand Teton asks public for leads in search for missing man

MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — Grand Teton National Park rangers are asking for public’s help to find a hiker missing since last Tuesday. Park officials say 27-year-old Cian McLaughlin didn’t show up at his job Thursday and was reported missing late Saturday. Park workers found McLaughlin’s vehicle at the Lupine Meadows trailhead Sunday and began a search on the ground and by air. McLaughlin was spotted hiking Tuesday afternoon a half-mile from the trailhead. He was wearing shorts, a cutoff tank top, bucket hat and round sunglasses and no backpack. Grand Teton officials ask anyone with information to call or text (888) 653-0009.