Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND PROTESTS-OFFICER CHARGED

Portland police officer indicted on protest assault charge

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A grand jury has returned an indictment against a Oregon police officer accusing him of hitting a Portland protester in the head with a baton in 2020. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the indictment marks the first time in Multnomah County that a Portland officer has been prosecuted stemming from force used during a protest. Months of demonstrations over racial injustice last year led to accusations that officers were heavy-handed in their response. The indictment charges Corey Budworth with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. The Associated Press has emailed Budworth’s lawyer, Nicole L. Robbins, for comment. The police union called the prosecution politically-driven, and said Budworth’s baton strike to a woman’s head was “accidental,” not criminal.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-KING COUNTY

King County: COVID mask mandate to end June 29

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials say 70% of eligible people in Washington state’s most populous county have received either the one-dose Johnson and Johnson COIVD vaccine or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.That means 70% of people 16 and older in the county will be fully vaccinated on June 29, according to Public Health – Seattle & King County, and the county’s mask mandate will end that day. The total population of King County, which includes Seattle, is about 2.2 million. Gov. Jay Inslee has said Washington state will fully reopen, with no restrictions, at the end of June or when 70% of state residents 16 and older have one vaccine dose, whichever comes sooner.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon inches closer to lifting COVID restrictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As Oregon inches closer to reaching the statewide vaccination target, at least 22 of the state’s 36 counties have moved into the “lower risk” level. Counties in the “lower risk” category can increase capacity for indoor dining, theaters, gyms and other indoor entertainment spaces to 50%. The risk level also allows expansion of indoor gatherings to 10 people and increases retail store capacity to 75%. As more counties are approved to ease restrictions, many continue to eye the statewide target — of 70% of adults in the state having received at least their first dose — which would allow many COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted. Currently 68% of people, who are 18 or older, in the state had been vaccinated.

SHOOTING VICTIM ID

Police release name of man killed near recreational trail

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police have released the name of a man fatally shot on June 5 near the entrance of a bicycling and pedestrian trail called Springwater Corridor in Sellwood. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police said 45-year-old Gary O’Connor died at the scene. Police have not publicly identified any suspects in the shooting, released any information about the circumstances or announced any arrests. O’Connor’s death marked the 38th homicide in Portland this year. Since then, six more homicides have been recorded, bringing the city’s total this year to 44. There were 55 homicides in Portland in 2020, the most killings in the city in 26 years.

HIT AND RUN DEATH

Police: Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a woman was killed in a Northeast Portland hit-and-run crash. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police said officers on patrol came upon the victim, who has not been publicly identified, lying in the street at about 11:40 p.m. The officers called for paramedics, but the woman died at the scene. Investigators believe she was struck by a vehicle. Police say her death marks the 28th traffic fatality in Portland this year.

STATE EMPLOYMENT DEPARTMENT-DOMAIN

Employment Department’s domain registration expires

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Employment Department’s website for posting economic data went away over the weekend, apparently because the state didn’t renew the registration for its domain name. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the loss of Oregon’s qualityinfo.org page didn’t affect unemployment claims, which are managed on a separate website. After an inquiry from the newspaper, the department said it renewed the domain name and the site was back by Monday evening. But the outage is another embarrassing technological lapse for the department, which stumbled repeatedly last year amid a flood of jobless claims triggered by the pandemic.

TEACHER-SEXUAL ABUSE

Teacher accused of sexually abusing another teacher

DALLAS, Ore. (AP) — A Dallas High School teacher has been accused of sexually abusing another teacher at the school and has been placed on administrative leave. The Statesman Journal reports Polk County court records show Matthew Lenoue of Dallas faces charges for inappropriately touching another teacher at the school on Friday. Dallas police say officers were called to Dallas High School and they interviewed Lenoue before arresting him. Lenoue was a special education teacher at the high school, according to the Dallas School District website. Superintendent Andy Bellando says Lenoue was placed on leave once the district became aware of the allegation. If wasn’t immediately known if Lenoue has a lawyer to comment.

BOOKS-WINFREY

Winfrey’s new book pick is novel ‘The Sweetness of Water’

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey’s next book club pick is a debut novel set in Georgia at the end of the Civil War. Nathan Harris’ “The Sweetness of Water” comes out Tuesday. Harris has said he wanted to show what it was like for newly emancipated slaves. “The Sweetness of Water” takes place in the imaginary town of Old Ox, Georgia. It tells of two brothers, recently freed, who find work on a neighboring farm run by a man who believes his son has been killed in the war. A discussion between Winfrey and Harris will air July 23 on Apple TV+.