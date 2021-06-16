Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington unemployment rate dipped to 5.3% in May

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington’s unemployment rate dipped slightly to 5.3 % last month, and the state added 8,300 jobs. The Employment Security Department said that May’s rate was down slightly from April’s revised 5.4% rate. Private sector employment increased by 7,000 jobs and government employment increased by 1,300 jobs. Leisure and hospitality, professional and business services and government saw the largest gains, and construction, retail trade and manufacturing saw were among a handful of sectors that saw a downswing. The national unemployment rate decreased from 6.1% in April to 5.8% in May.

Portland, scarred by unrest and violence, tries to come back

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Until a year ago, Portland, Oregon, was best known nationally for its ambrosial food scene, craft breweries and “Portlandia” hipsters. Now, monthslong protests following the killing of George Floyd, a surge in deadly gun violence and an increasingly visible homeless population have some questioning whether Oregon’s largest city can recover. City officials insist Portland is resilient as they launch a revitalization plan. It includes citywide cleanups of protest damage, encampment removals, increased homeless services and police reform. They’re hoping to improve Portland’s reputation and bring visitors back to its downtown.

Climate change threat: Mount Rainier white-tailed ptarmigan

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposes listing a bird found in the North Cascades as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. That’s due to the likelihood that climate change will shrink its high-elevation habitat throughout the state. The Mount Rainier white-tailed ptarmigan is found in the Cascade Mountains from southern British Columbia to southern Washington. They are one of few animals that spend their entire lives on mountaintops. They move seasonally between snow-covered habitat and summer alpine meadows. As temperatures continue to warm, the region’s snowpack will decline. Alpine meadows may also be at risk as conditions move tree lines to higher elevations.

State transportation panel recommends ferry fare increase

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The state Transportation Commission has recommended a fare increase to cover the costs of Washington State Ferries for the next two years. Under the proposal, fares for vehicles and walk-ons would rise 2.5% on Oct. 1 and another 2.5% on Oct. 1, 2022. It would increase prices by 40 cents for vehicles and 20 cents for walk-ons. Commissioners also considered a second option to boost vehicle fares by 3.1% this fall and freeze fares for walk-ons. Then, next year, all fares would go up 2.5%. In the end, the panel chose the approach that spreads the financial impact.

Jury deciding if immigration detainees must get minimum wage

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal jury is deciding whether one of the nation’s biggest private prison companies must pay minimum wage instead of $1 a day to immigration detainees who perform tasks like cooking and cleaning at its jail in Washington state. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued the GEO Group in 2017, saying the company had unjustly profited by running the Northwest detention center in Tacoma on the backs of captive workers. A separate lawsuit filed on behalf of detainees was also filed that year, seeking back pay. GEO says the detainees simply are not employees and are not entitled to the minimum wage.

Man fatally shot over catalytic converter theft identified

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The name of a man who was fatally shot and dragged behind a truck south of Tacoma after allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter has been released. The News Tribune reports 40-year-old Brent Jalmari Peltomaa of University Place died Saturday of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police say he was underneath a truck trying to steal a catalytic converter when the truck’s owner, who was sleeping, woke up and fired at Peltomaa. Michael Campbell was charged Monday with second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. He was ordered held without bail until an evaluation can be done to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.

Amazon allots $300 million for housing near mass transit

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Amazon is providing $300 million in low-interest loans to support housing located near mass transit in the Washington, D.C., area and the Seattle and Nashville, Tennessee, regions. The company announced Wednesday that the largest amount, $125 million, is earmarked for the nation’s capital region for funding of 1,000 affordable housing units. That area is where Amazon is building a second headquarters that will support 25,000 jobs. Amazon also has dedicated $100 million to create 1,200 new affordable housing units near light rail stations across the Puget Sound region. Another $75 million is earmarked for an estimated 800 affordable homes in Nashville.

King County: COVID mask mandate to end June 29

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials say 70% of eligible people in Washington state’s most populous county have received either the one-dose Johnson and Johnson COIVD vaccine or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.That means 70% of people 16 and older in the county will be fully vaccinated on June 29, according to Public Health – Seattle & King County, and the county’s mask mandate will end that day. The total population of King County, which includes Seattle, is about 2.2 million. Gov. Jay Inslee has said Washington state will fully reopen, with no restrictions, at the end of June or when 70% of state residents 16 and older have one vaccine dose, whichever comes sooner.

Rape suspect arrested after motel standoff

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a rape suspect was arrested Tuesday morning after an hours-long standoff at a motel in Everett, Washington. KOMO reports deputies initially responded to the scene about 5:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a sexual assault. A victim was found at the motel and taken to the hospital. The suspect barricaded himself inside a room at the motel and refused to come out. A SWAT team then responded and evacuated other motel guests while negotiators tried to convince the suspect to surrender. He eventually was taken into custody without incident. The suspect, a man in his 30s, is wanted for investigation of first-degree rape, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Council OKs bill requiring delivery app/restaurant deals

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has approved a law that will require meal-delivery apps to sign agreements with restaurants instead of listing restaurants on the apps and taking orders without permission. The Seattle Times reports Council President M. Lorena González sponsored the law, saying it will protect restaurants, simplify work for delivery-app drivers and provide customers with more reliable service. The vote was 8-0. Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office said she hasn’t reviewed the law yet to determine whether she’ll sign it or let it become law without her signature. Council staff noted the law could result in some restaurants paying delivery fees they’re not paying now, possibly less work for drivers and fewer options for customers.