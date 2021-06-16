AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 16.

Wednesday, Jun. 16 1:00 PM Acting Oregon Employment Department Director David Gerstenfeld holds weekly media briefing

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Melanni Rosales, Oregon Employment Department, OED_Communications@oregon.gov

Via Zoom video conference: Members of the media must RSVP for call information by emailing OED_Communications@oregon.gov by 12 p.m. PT on June 16

Wednesday, Jun. 16 1:30 PM Oregon Drug Treatment and Recovery Act (Measure 110) Oversight and Accountability Council meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: Jonathan Modie, OHA Public Health, PHD.communications@state.or.us, 1 971 246 9139

Virtual. YouTube link with live captions (English and Spanish). https://youtu.be/loKE47aCb7c

Wednesday, Jun. 16 – Thursday, Jun. 17 Washington Oil & Gas Forum – Washington Oil & Gas Forum. Speakers include Republican Sens. Ted Cruz, Bill Cassidy, Steve Daines and Roy Blunt, and Reps. Bruce Westerman, Michael McCaul, Michael Burgess, Paul Gosar, Gary Palmer, Greg Pence, Randy Weber, Gus Bilirakis, Jodey Arrington, Brian Babin, Michael Cloud, Neal Dunn, John Curtis, Kelly Armstrong, Pete Stauber, Tim Walberg, Chip Roy, Troy Balderson, Debbie Lesko, August Pfluger, Ronny Jackson, Beth Van Duyne, Blake Moore, Tom Tiffany and Jay Obernolte, and Democratic Reps. Kurt Schrader, Scott Peters

Location: Cosmos Club, 2121 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.energystreamcmg.com/, https://twitter.com/USEnergyStream

Contacts: Peggy Livanios, U.S. Energy Stream, peggy.livanios@usenergystream.com