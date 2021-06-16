Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 3:30 p.m.

PORTLAND’S TERRIBLE YEAR

PORTLAND, Ore. — Until a year ago, Portland, Oregon, was best known nationally for its ambrosial food scene, craft breweries and “Portlandia” hipsters. Now, monthslong protests following the killing of George Floyd, a surge in deadly gun violence and an increasingly visible homeless population have some questioning whether Oregon’s largest city can recover. By Sara Cline. SENT: 900 words. With AP Photos.

SPORTS

BKO–OLY-TOKYO DECISIONS

Portland guard Damian Lillard has told USA Basketball officials that he will play for the national team in this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, a person with knowledge of the decision said Wednesday. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 500 words.

IN BRIEF

TODDLER SHOT FATHER ARRESTED: Man arrested after toddler son shot with pellet rifle

HUMAN COMPOSTING OREGON: Oregon Gov. Brown signs human composting bill.

ENDANGERED BIRD LISTING: Climate change threat: Mount Rainier white-tailed ptarmigan

