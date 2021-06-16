WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:Daily Game
4-6-2
(four, six, two)Hit 5
05-33-35-40-42
(five, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $145,000Keno
01-02-09-17-21-32-34-35-38-47-55-63-64-65-66-68-69-70-75-79
(one, two, nine, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-five, seventy-nine)Lotto
15-19-27-33-42-45
(fifteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty-two, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $2.9 millionMatch 4
06-07-17-24
(six, seven, seventeen, twenty-four)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $30 millionPowerball
19-29-34-44-50, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2
(nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-four, fifty; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
