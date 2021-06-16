AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 16.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 16 9:30 AM Seattle City Council Transportation and Utilities Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online.

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 16 11:00 AM Bipartisan lawmakers outline agenda for ‘A Stronger Online Economy’ – Democratic Reps. Jerrold Nadler, David Cicilline, Pramila Jayapal, Hakeem Jeffries, Joe Neguse and Republican Reps. Ken Buck, Burgess Owens, Lance Gooden, Victoria Spartz and Chip Roy outline bipartisan agenda for ‘A Stronger Online Economy’

Location: HVC Studio A, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.house.gov/nadler, https://twitter.com/RepJerryNadler

Contacts: Daniel Schwarz, Office of Rep. Jerrold Nadler, Daniel.Schwarz@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 5635

Face masks not required of fully vaccinated individuals. (Access studio via HVC-117)

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 16 11:00 AM Washington Gov. Inslee’s public schedule – Washington Governor Jay Inslee travels to the Tri-Cities, meeting with workers, environmental advocates and tribes regarding the Hanford cleanup (11:00 AM PDT), meeting with Tri-City Development Council regarding Hanford cleanup (1:45 PM PDT), meeting with growers and farmworkers, Sea Mar Farmworker Housing, 627 W Lewis St, Pasco (3:00 PM PDT), and holding a media Q&A, Sea Mar Farmworker Housing, 627 W Lewis ST, Pasco (3:55 PM PDT)

Weblinks: https://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136; Tara Lee, Washington Gov. Inslee communications, tara.lee@wa.gov.gov, 1 360 902 4136;

meetings on Hanford cleanup are fyi only * Media attending the Sea Mar Farmworker Housing event must RSVP and bring credentials * Media interested in coverage should contact mike.faulk@gov.wa.gov.

——————–

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Friday, Jun. 18 Weyerhaeuser Co: Q1 2021 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY

Contacts: Weyerhaeuser Company Investor Relations, Invrelations@weyerhaeuser.com, 1 253 924 2345