BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

VACCINE INCENTIVE MILITARY LOTTERY

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced a new COVID-19 vaccine incentive lottery for the state’s military, family members and veterans because the federal government wasn’t sharing individual vaccine status of those groups with the state and there were concerns they would be left out of a previously announced lottery. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 520 words. With AP photos.

IMMIGRANT DETAINEES MINIMUM WAGE

SEATTLE — A trial over whether the GEO Group must pay minimum wage — instead of $1 a day — to immigration detainees who perform tasks like cooking and cleaning at its jail in Washington state has ended with a hung jury. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 200 words.

SPOKANE RACE CONTROVERSY

SPOKANE, Wash. — The mayor of Spokane, Washington, has ordered an investigation into a case in which a high-ranking city official says he was mistreated by a superior and forced out of his job early because he is Black. SENT: 290 words.

OREGON EVICTION PAUSE

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the state and federal eviction moratorium set to expire at the end of June, Oregon lawmakers are hastily working on an amendment to keep financially struggling tenants housed and avoid mass evictions next month. By Sara Cline. SENT: 780 words.

PORTLAND POLICE RESIGNATIONS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers who serve on a specialized crowd control unit in Portland, Oregon, who have responded to the city’s ongoing, often violent protests have resigned en masse after criminal charges were filed against a team member. SENT: 410 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE MURDER: Woman dies in assault; partner arrested.

MAN DROWNS DURING RESCUE: Man drowns while trying to rescue children who fell in water.

AMAZON METRO: Amazon allots $300 million for housing near mass transit.

ENDANGERED BIRD LISTING: Climate change threat: Mount Rainier white-tailed ptarmigan