Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials have approved a plan for Boise government to be carbon neutral by 2035 and the entire city by 2050 to fight climate change. The Boise City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the Climate Action Roadmap. The plan includes a goal for government to use only clean electricity by 2030. Carbon neutrality means cutting greenhouse gas emissions to “net zero.” The goal is to reduce carbon dioxide, the main heat-trapping gas warming the atmosphere. Ways to meet carbon neutrality include such things as switching to electric vehicles or sequestering carbon dioxide by planting trees that store carbon. The plan also calls for using less energy, traveling less and reducing waste.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A high-ranking Spokane, Washington, city official says he was mistreated by a superior and forced out of his job because he is Black. Cupid Alexander announced Monday that he was leaving his post as the city’s director of Neighborhoods, Housing and Human Services after less than a year on the job. He intended to leave on July 31, but City Administrator Johnnie Perkins had him leave earlier. In a letter on Wednesday, Perkins told Alexander his final day would be this Friday, with paid time off used to cover the balance through July 31. The Spokesman-Review reported that Alexander believes he is being pushed out because of his race. Alexander is the only Black division leader in City Hall.

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho State Board of Education says higher education institutions no longer have to require entrance exams for admissions. The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports the board formally approved the change during a meeting Wednesday. TJ Bliss, the board’s chief academic officer, said the plan was developed in collaboration with state universities and their presidents. State universities and colleges can still require entrance exams if they choose, but the statewide requirement is gone. Bliss said there’s a growing body of research that shows college entrance exams don’t predict success in college, and that factors like grade point average are more important.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officers who serve on a specialized crowd control unit in Portland, Oregon, who have responded to the city’s ongoing, often violent protests have resigned en masse after criminal charges were filed against a team member. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the officers on the Rapid Response Team voted to resign from the team during a meeting Wednesday night. The move by officers and sergeants to disband their own team came a day after a team member was indicted. He is accused of fourth-degree assault stemming from a baton strike against a protester last summer. The team has been on the front lines at social justice protests held in the city after the May 25 murder of George Floyd.