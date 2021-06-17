Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Until a year ago, Portland, Oregon, was best known nationally for its ambrosial food scene, craft breweries and “Portlandia” hipsters. Now, monthslong protests following the killing of George Floyd, a surge in deadly gun violence and an increasingly visible homeless population have some questioning whether Oregon’s largest city can recover. City officials insist Portland is resilient as they launch a revitalization plan. It includes citywide cleanups of protest damage, encampment removals, increased homeless services and police reform. They’re hoping to improve Portland’s reputation and bring visitors back to its downtown.

NEWBERG, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a Newberg man has been charged with attempted murder after his 3-year-old son was shot in the head with a high-powered pellet rifle Tuesday, the morning after he was arrested at the home then released. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the pellet flew into the child’s skull, causing serious injury. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday the boy was flown to Legacy Emanuel Hospital, where he had surgery and is in serious condition. Shane Earl Rader faces 18 charges, including two counts of attempted aggravated murder, three counts of attempted murder, and domestic violence strangulation. It wasn’t immediately known if Rader has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A man in southwestern Washington is accused of murder after investigators say he confronted his neighbor about noise created by revving an engine. The Columbian reports the victim was identified in court records as 39-year-old Timothy A. Thomas. Clark County sheriff’s deputies say Thomas was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon in Battle Ground and died at the scene. Presley Mileck appeared Wednesday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree murder. Judge Daniel Stahnke set Mileck’s bail at $1 million. It wasn’t immediately known if Mileck has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has signed a bill legalizing human composting. KOIN-TV reports Brown signed House Bill 2574 on Tuesday, which will legalize what’s also known as natural organic reduction. It also clarifies rules surrounding alkaline hydrolysis, known as aqua cremation. The law goes into effect July 1, 2022. Rep. Pam Marsh, from in Southern Jackson County, who co-sponsored the bill with Rep. Brian Clem, said she decided to sponsor the bill because her constituents are interested in alternative after-death options. Washington state legalized composting human remains in 2020 and Colorado did so earlier this year.