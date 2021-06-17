Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington’s military, veterans and family members will be eligible for a new vaccine incentive lottery announced by Gov. Jay Inslee. There was concern that because the federal government wasn’t sharing individual vaccine status of those groups, there weren’t in the running for Washington’s original lottery, which has already had two drawings for $250,000 prizes. The new separate lottery specifically applies to military, military staff and family members who were vaccinated through the Department of Defense, Veterans Affairs, or the National Guard. Starting July 20, there will be one drawing a week for three weeks, with cash prizes of $100,000 for the first two weeks and a $250,000 prize for the final week.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — With the state and federal eviction moratorium set to expire at the end of June, Oregon lawmakers are hastily working on an amendment to keep financially struggling tenants housed and avoid mass evictions next month. The proposed “Safe Harbor” amendment on Senate Bill 278 would “pause” rental evictions for 60 days for tenants if they provide proof that they’ve applied for rental assistance. The state currently has $200 million, in federal aid, in the state’s rental assistance fund to help both tenants and landlords. Another round of funding is expected to be available this fall. So far, officials from the Oregon Housing and Community Services said more than 16,600 households have started or completed the application to get rental assistance.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The mayor of Spokane, Washington, has ordered an investigation into a case in which a high-ranking city official says he was mistreated by a superior and forced out of his job early because he is Black. Mayor Nadine Woodward on Thursday directed city officials to hire an outside firm to investigate the allegations of discrimination levied by Cupid Alexander against the city administrator. Alexander announced Monday that he was leaving his post as the city’s director of Neighborhoods, Housing and Human Services after less than a year on the job. He intended to leave on July 31, but City Administrator Johnnie Perkins told him his final day was this Friday.

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Kent Police say a 36-year-old Auburn man has been arrested for murder following a domestic violence assault. Police responded to an assault in progress at a hotel on 84th Avenue South just before midnight Monday. When Puget Sound Fire arrived, they found a 33-year-old Auburn woman unconscious. Her partner was conducting CPR. Fire crews took over life saving efforts but were unable to revive the woman. Kent police say they determined the woman was a victim of domestic violence and her death was a homicide. The woman’s 36-year-old partner was arrested on second-degree murder and second-degree assault charges.