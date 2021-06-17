Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer against his former team, rookie starter Bailey Ober struck out six and the Minnesota Twins beat the Seattle Mariners 7-2. Cruz’s second-deck shot to left field in the fifth inning made it 6-0 and helped snap the Twins’ three-game losing streak. It was his 431st career home run, moving him into a tie with Lou Gehrig at 49th on the career list. Ryan Jeffers followed with a solo homer two batters later. Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson left after scoring in the first inning with right calf tenderness.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — K.J. Wright’s run as a lynchpin starter for the Seattle Seahawks defense may have truly come to an end. Wright is currently a free agent and without an employer for the 2021 season, raising the possibility the longest-tenured Seahawks player during Pete Carroll’s regime may have played his final game with the team. The 31-year-old can still play, and that was evident last season. Wright switched positions from weakside to strongside linebacker following an injury to Bruce Irvin last year, yet went on to have one of the more productive seasons of his career.

UNDATED (AP) — Portland guard Damian Lillard has told USA Basketball officials that he will play for the national team in this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, said a person with knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the roster has not yet been publicly revealed. USA Basketball plans on selecting its team in the coming weeks, then bringing the group to Las Vegas for a training camp that begins July 6. Lillard has not previously played in the Olympics.