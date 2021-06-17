AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 17.

Thursday, Jun. 17 1:00 PM Idaho Innocence Project discuss case of Charles Fain – Idaho Innocence Project press conference to discuss the declaration of innocence and financial compensation awarded to Charles Fain, who spent 18 years in prison – the majority on death row – after being wrongfully convicted of the sexual assault and murder of a child

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: https://www.boisestate.edu/innocenceproject/, https://twitter.com/BoiseState

Contacts: Greg Hampikian, Idaho Innocence Project, greghampikian@bosiestate.edu, 1 208 781 0438

UPDATED EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 19 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. – Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865) * President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday that designates the day as a federal holiday