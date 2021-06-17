Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho at 3 p.m.

SHOSHONE NATION-HUNTING RIGHTS

BOISE — The Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation is suing Idaho Gov. Brad Little and state wildlife officials in federal court, contending the state has wrongly denied the tribe hunting rights guaranteed by the 1868 Treaty of Fort Bridger. The lawsuit, filed in Idaho’s U.S. District Court earlier this week, asks a judge to declare that the Northwestern Band is protected under the treaty. At the heart of the dispute is a dilemma faced by many Native American governments across the U.S. who sometimes find themselves at odds with game wardens, mining companies, water users or other groups as they try to preserve their use of the land they were promised in treaties signed centuries ago. By Rebecca Boone. UPCOMING: 800 words.

HATE CRIME-GUILTY PLEA

EUGENE, Ore. — A Colorado man accused of stabbing another man in a racist attack at an Oregon truck stop has pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime. SENT: 204 words.

VACCINE INCENTIVE-MILITARY LOTTERY

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced a new COVID-19 vaccine incentive lottery for the state’s military, family members and veterans because the federal government wasn’t sharing individual vaccine status of those groups with the state and there were concerns they would be left out of a previously announced lottery. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 521 words. With AP Photo.

SPOKANE-RACE CONTROVERSY

SPOKANE, Wash. — The mayor of Spokane, Washington, has ordered an investigation into a case in which a high-ranking city official says he was mistreated by a superior and forced out of his job early because he is Black. SENT: 288 words.

BOISE-CARBON NEUTRAL

BOISE — Officials have approved a plan for Boise government to be carbon neutral by 2035 and the entire city by 2050 to fight climate change. SENT: 315 words.

PORTLAND-POLICE RESIGNATIONS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers who serve on a specialized crowd control unit in Portland, Oregon, who have responded to the city’s ongoing, often violent protests have resigned en masse after criminal charges were filed against a team member. SENT: 416 words. With AP Photo.

ALSO:

COLLEGE ENTRANCE EXAMS: Idaho Board of Ed drops college entrance exam requirement