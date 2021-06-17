Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE-RACE CONTROVERSY

Spokane official says he was forced out because he is Black

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A high-ranking Spokane, Washington, city official says he was mistreated by a superior and forced out of his job because he is Black. Cupid Alexander announced Monday that he was leaving his post as the city’s director of Neighborhoods, Housing and Human Services after less than a year on the job. He intended to leave on July 31, but City Administrator Johnnie Perkins had him leave earlier. In a letter on Wednesday, Perkins told Alexander his final day would be this Friday, with paid time off used to cover the balance through July 31. The Spokesman-Review reported that Alexander believes he is being pushed out because of his race. Alexander is the only Black division leader in City Hall.

COLLEGE ENTRANCE EXAMS

Idaho Board of Ed drops college entrance exam requirement

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho State Board of Education says higher education institutions no longer have to require entrance exams for admissions. The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports the board formally approved the change during a meeting Wednesday. TJ Bliss, the board’s chief academic officer, said the plan was developed in collaboration with state universities and their presidents. State universities and colleges can still require entrance exams if they choose, but the statewide requirement is gone. Bliss said there’s a growing body of research that shows college entrance exams don’t predict success in college, and that factors like grade point average are more important.

AP-US-PORTLAND-POLICE-RESIGNATIONS

Officers resign from Portland, Oregon, protest response unit

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officers who serve on a specialized crowd control unit in Portland, Oregon, who have responded to the city’s ongoing, often violent protests have resigned en masse after criminal charges were filed against a team member. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the officers on the Rapid Response Team voted to resign from the team during a meeting Wednesday night. The move by officers and sergeants to disband their own team came a day after a team member was indicted. He is accused of fourth-degree assault stemming from a baton strike against a protester last summer. The team has been on the front lines at social justice protests held in the city after the May 25 murder of George Floyd.

IDAHO WILDFIRE SEASON

Idaho officials brace for tough wildfire season amid drought

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials are bracing for what could be a challenging wildfire season. A meteorologist on Tuesday told Republican Gov. Brad Little and other elected officials of the Idaho Land Board that the state had its second driest spring in the last 126 years and one of its hottest previous 12 months. Nick Nauslar with the National Interagency Fire Center says nearly 80% of the state is immersed in drought and the rest of the state will likely go into drought over the next several months. Little says he worries about a lack of resources as other western states also facing drought are already competing for firefighters and equipment.

BC-US-WESTERN-HEAT-WAVE-

Heat wave grips US West amid fear of a new, hotter normal

PHOENIX (AP) — An unusually early and long-lasting heat wave has brought more triple-digit temperatures to a large swath of the U.S. West. It’s raising concerns that such extreme weather could become the new normal amid a decades-long drought. Phoenix is seeing some of the highest temperatures this week, expecting to hit 115 degrees Wednesday and 117 the next two days. Scientists who study drought and climate change say that people living in the American West can expect more of the same in the coming years. Cooling centers opened in the San Francisco Bay Area, people flocked to a lake in Denver amid expected triple-digit heat, and hot weather made it tougher to fight wildfires in Montana.

DOG MISTAKENLY SHOT

Idaho camper shoots family dog, mistaking it for wolf

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A family has said their pet dog is recovering after she was shot twice last weekend by a camper in Idaho who mistook her for a wolf. The pet is actually an Alaskan malamute. The Idaho Statesman reported that Rob Kolb and his daughter started their backpacking trip on Friday in central Idaho with their dog named Suki. The next morning, they woke up to multiple gunshots. Suki was shot on the left side of her head. The man who shot Suki said he thought she was a wolf before he noticed she had a collar on. The man then paid for her vet bills. The Kolbs are now urging people to brush up on their wildlife identification skills.