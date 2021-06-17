Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND’S TERRIBLE YEAR

After tumultuous year, can Portland make a comeback?

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Until a year ago, Portland, Oregon, was best known nationally for its ambrosial food scene, craft breweries and “Portlandia” hipsters. Now, monthslong protests following the killing of George Floyd, a surge in deadly gun violence and an increasingly visible homeless population have some questioning whether Oregon’s largest city can recover. City officials insist Portland is resilient as they launch a revitalization plan. It includes citywide cleanups of protest damage, encampment removals, increased homeless services and police reform. They’re hoping to improve Portland’s reputation and bring visitors back to its downtown.

TODDLER SHOT-FATHER ARRESTED

Man arrested after toddler son shot with pellet rifle

NEWBERG, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a Newberg man has been charged with attempted murder after his 3-year-old son was shot in the head with a high-powered pellet rifle Tuesday, the morning after he was arrested at the home then released. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the pellet flew into the child’s skull, causing serious injury. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday the boy was flown to Legacy Emanuel Hospital, where he had surgery and is in serious condition. Shane Earl Rader faces 18 charges, including two counts of attempted aggravated murder, three counts of attempted murder, and domestic violence strangulation. It wasn’t immediately known if Rader has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

FATAL SHOOTING-ENGINE REVVING

Man accused of fatally shooting neighbor over engine revving

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A man in southwestern Washington is accused of murder after investigators say he confronted his neighbor about noise created by revving an engine. The Columbian reports the victim was identified in court records as 39-year-old Timothy A. Thomas. Clark County sheriff’s deputies say Thomas was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon in Battle Ground and died at the scene. Presley Mileck appeared Wednesday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree murder. Judge Daniel Stahnke set Mileck’s bail at $1 million. It wasn’t immediately known if Mileck has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

HUMAN COMPOSTING-OREGON

Oregon Gov. Brown signs human composting bill

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has signed a bill legalizing human composting. KOIN-TV reports Brown signed House Bill 2574 on Tuesday, which will legalize what’s also known as natural organic reduction. It also clarifies rules surrounding alkaline hydrolysis, known as aqua cremation. The law goes into effect July 1, 2022. Rep. Pam Marsh, from in Southern Jackson County, who co-sponsored the bill with Rep. Brian Clem, said she decided to sponsor the bill because her constituents are interested in alternative after-death options. Washington state legalized composting human remains in 2020 and Colorado did so earlier this year.

ENDANGERED BIRD-LISTING

Climate change threat: Mount Rainier white-tailed ptarmigan

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposes listing a bird found in the North Cascades as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. That’s due to the likelihood that climate change will shrink its high-elevation habitat throughout the state. The Mount Rainier white-tailed ptarmigan is found in the Cascade Mountains from southern British Columbia to southern Washington. They are one of few animals that spend their entire lives on mountaintops. They move seasonally between snow-covered habitat and summer alpine meadows. As temperatures continue to warm, the region’s snowpack will decline. Alpine meadows may also be at risk as conditions move tree lines to higher elevations.

PORTLAND PROTESTS-OFFICER CHARGED

Portland police officer indicted on protest assault charge

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A grand jury has returned an indictment against a Oregon police officer accusing him of hitting a Portland protester in the head with a baton in 2020. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the indictment marks the first time in Multnomah County that a Portland officer has been prosecuted stemming from force used during a protest. Months of demonstrations over racial injustice last year led to accusations that officers were heavy-handed in their response. The indictment charges Corey Budworth with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. The Associated Press has emailed Budworth’s lawyer, Nicole L. Robbins, for comment. The police union called the prosecution politically-driven, and said Budworth’s baton strike to a woman’s head was “accidental,” not criminal.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-KING COUNTY

King County: COVID mask mandate to end June 29

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials say 70% of eligible people in Washington state’s most populous county have received either the one-dose Johnson and Johnson COIVD vaccine or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.That means 70% of people 16 and older in the county will be fully vaccinated on June 29, according to Public Health – Seattle & King County, and the county’s mask mandate will end that day. The total population of King County, which includes Seattle, is about 2.2 million. Gov. Jay Inslee has said Washington state will fully reopen, with no restrictions, at the end of June or when 70% of state residents 16 and older have one vaccine dose, whichever comes sooner.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon inches closer to lifting COVID restrictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As Oregon inches closer to reaching the statewide vaccination target, at least 22 of the state’s 36 counties have moved into the “lower risk” level. Counties in the “lower risk” category can increase capacity for indoor dining, theaters, gyms and other indoor entertainment spaces to 50%. The risk level also allows expansion of indoor gatherings to 10 people and increases retail store capacity to 75%. As more counties are approved to ease restrictions, many continue to eye the statewide target — of 70% of adults in the state having received at least their first dose — which would allow many COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted. Currently 68% of people, who are 18 or older, in the state had been vaccinated.