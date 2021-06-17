Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VACCINE INCENTIVE-MILITARY LOTTERY

New vaccine lottery announced for military in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington’s military, veterans and family members will be eligible for a new vaccine incentive lottery announced by Gov. Jay Inslee. There was concern that because the federal government wasn’t sharing individual vaccine status of those groups, there weren’t in the running for Washington’s original lottery, which has already had two drawings for $250,000 prizes. The new separate lottery specifically applies to military, military staff and family members who were vaccinated through the Department of Defense, Veterans Affairs, or the National Guard. Starting July 20, there will be one drawing a week for three weeks, with cash prizes of $100,000 for the first two weeks and a $250,000 prize for the final week.

OREGON-EVICTION PAUSE

Oregon lawmakers discuss amendment to “pause” evictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — With the state and federal eviction moratorium set to expire at the end of June, Oregon lawmakers are hastily working on an amendment to keep financially struggling tenants housed and avoid mass evictions next month. The proposed “Safe Harbor” amendment on Senate Bill 278 would “pause” rental evictions for 60 days for tenants if they provide proof that they’ve applied for rental assistance. The state currently has $200 million, in federal aid, in the state’s rental assistance fund to help both tenants and landlords. Another round of funding is expected to be available this fall. So far, officials from the Oregon Housing and Community Services said more than 16,600 households have started or completed the application to get rental assistance.

SPOKANE-RACE CONTROVERSY

Spokane official says he was forced out because he is Black

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The mayor of Spokane, Washington, has ordered an investigation into a case in which a high-ranking city official says he was mistreated by a superior and forced out of his job early because he is Black. Mayor Nadine Woodward on Thursday directed city officials to hire an outside firm to investigate the allegations of discrimination levied by Cupid Alexander against the city administrator. Alexander announced Monday that he was leaving his post as the city’s director of Neighborhoods, Housing and Human Services after less than a year on the job. He intended to leave on July 31, but City Administrator Johnnie Perkins told him his final day was this Friday.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE-MURDER

Woman dies in domestic violence assault; partner arrested

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Kent Police say a 36-year-old Auburn man has been arrested for murder following a domestic violence assault. Police responded to an assault in progress at a hotel on 84th Avenue South just before midnight Monday. When Puget Sound Fire arrived, they found a 33-year-old Auburn woman unconscious. Her partner was conducting CPR. Fire crews took over life saving efforts but were unable to revive the woman. Kent police say they determined the woman was a victim of domestic violence and her death was a homicide. The woman’s 36-year-old partner was arrested on second-degree murder and second-degree assault charges.

MAN DROWNS DURING RESCUE

Man drowns while trying to rescue children who fell in water

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — A man drowned in Lake Washington while trying to rescue a child who had fallen off a sailboat near Chism Beach Park. Bellevue crews responded to the scene around 7 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports that a child had fallen off a sailboat. Witnesses said another child had tried to help when a man who was watching from shore jumped on a power boat in an attempt to save both children. The children made it back on to their sailboat, but the man slipped underwater. Marine rescue crews hadn’t found the man by 9 p.m. so they switched to a recovery operation.

AP-US-PORTLAND-POLICE-RESIGNATIONS

Officers resign from Portland, Oregon, protest response unit

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officers who serve on a specialized crowd control unit in Portland, Oregon, who have responded to the city’s ongoing, often violent protests have resigned en masse after criminal charges were filed against a team member. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the officers on the Rapid Response Team voted to resign from the team during a meeting Wednesday night. The move by officers and sergeants to disband their own team came a day after a team member was indicted. He is accused of fourth-degree assault stemming from a baton strike against a protester last summer. The team has been on the front lines at social justice protests held in the city after the May 25 murder of George Floyd.

BOMB EXPLOSION-TWO HURT

2 hurt in bomb explosion at Olympic Peninsula residence

PORT HADLOCK, Wash. (AP) — A bomb detonated at a residence on the Olympic Peninsula in Port Hadlock, causing the suspected bomb maker’s arm to be amputated and injuring his 6-year-old granddaughter. The Peninsula Daily News reports the unidentified 46-year-old Port Hadlock man’s left arm was amputated in the Tuesday night explosion in an outbuilding on the property. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Brett Anglin says the man also suffered chest injuries, and his granddaughter sustained burns to her head. The man was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Anglin said as of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in critical condition. He says the girl was treated and released from a hospital in Port Townsend. An investigation is ongoing.

HIKER BODY RECOVERED

Hiker dies in fall through Mount Rainier snow bridge

MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — Officials say the body of a hiker who fell through a snow bridge at Paradise in Mount Rainier National Park has been recovered. Mount Rainier National Park spokesperson Kevin Bacher says the hiker was found on Wednesday at the bottom of a steep drainage under 8-10 feet of snow. Rangers initially received the report of someone who had fallen through the snow from a hiking companion who called 911 on Tuesday. A team responded and tentatively spotted an unresponsive person downslope. The terrain was too hazardous to safely conduct a recovery in the dark. A ranger descended into the trench Wednesday and recovered the body from the base of a waterfall fed by snowmelt.

FATAL SHOOTING-ENGINE REVVING

Man accused of fatally shooting neighbor over engine revving

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A man in southwestern Washington is accused of murder after investigators say he confronted his neighbor about noise created by revving an engine. The Columbian reports the victim was identified in court records as 39-year-old Timothy A. Thomas. Clark County sheriff’s deputies say Thomas was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon in Battle Ground and died at the scene. Presley Mileck appeared Wednesday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree murder. Judge Daniel Stahnke set Mileck’s bail at $1 million. It wasn’t immediately known if Mileck has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

FATAL ROBBERY-FOURTH CONVICTION

Washington state man convicted of murder for 4th time

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A jury has for the fourth time convicted a Washington state man who stood trial on robbery and murder charges. The state Court of Appeals overturned the previous three convictions on procedural grounds. The Skagit Valley Herald reported that 63-year-old Terrance Jon Irby was found guilty on Monday of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the death of James Rock in 2005. Police said Rock was found stabbed and bludgeoned in his home on March 11. Authorities believe he died March 8. A jury heard testimony last week from law enforcement officials and people who knew Rock, but Irby chose not to present a case.