Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Get a look forward at AP’s plans for US national and regional news coverage by subscribing to our twice-weekly newsletter.

Oregon at 3:25 p.m.

OREGON EVICTION PAUSE

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the state and federal eviction moratorium set to expire at the end of June, Oregon lawmakers are hastily working on an amendment to keep financially struggling tenants housed and avoid mass evictions next month. By Sara Cline. SENT: 780 words.

PORTLAND POLICE RESIGNATIONS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers who serve on a specialized crowd control unit in Portland, Oregon, who have responded to the city’s ongoing, often violent protests have resigned en masse after criminal charges were filed against a team member. SENT: 410 words. With AP photos.

KLAMATH DAM REMOVAL

PORTLAND, Ore. — A proposal to bring down four hydroelectric dams near the California-Oregon border cleared a major regulatory hurdle Thursday, setting the stage for the largest dam demolition project in U.S. history to save imperiled migratory salmon. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 470 words. With AP photos.

OREGON EVICTION PAUSE

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the state and federal eviction moratorium set to expire at the end of June, Oregon lawmakers are hastily working on an amendment to keep financially struggling tenants housed and avoid mass evictions next month. By Sara Cline. SENT: 780 words.

VACCINE INCENTIVE MILITARY LOTTERY

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced a new COVID-19 vaccine incentive lottery for the state’s military, family members and veterans because the federal government wasn’t sharing individual vaccine status of those groups with the state. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 520 words. With AP photos.

BRIBERY INVESTIGATION OHIO LAWMAKER EXPULSION

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio House’s decision to expel former representative Larry Householder was a choice to be respected, Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday while repeating his belief that Householder should have resigned. By Andrew Welsh-Huggins. SENT: 450 words. With AP photos.

ARIZONA WILDFIRES LEGISLATURE

PHOENIX — The Arizona Legislature on Thursday overwhelmingly passed a bill creating a $100 million fund to respond to a wildfire emergency as fires continue to burn across the state. By Bob Christie. SENT: 710 words.

SPORTS

OLY–ATH-US TRIALS-HOULIHAN

EUGENE, Ore. — Banned runner Shelby Houlihan is entered at U.S. Olympic track and field trials, setting up what could be a high-stakes showdown involving her, antidoping regulators and American sports officials who do not have the authority to let a suspended athlete compete. By Eddie Pells and Pat Graham. SENT: 410 words. With AP photos.

OLY-ATH-US-Track-Trials-What-To-Watch

EUGENE, Ore. — The U.S. Olympic track trials begin this weekend at remodeled Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Some of the biggest events over the first week figure to be the men’s 100 meters with Noah Lyles kicking off his bid on a potential 100-200 double. SENT: 890 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

HATE CRIME GUILTY PLEA: Man pleads guilty to hate crime in stabbing of Black man.

PRISON GUARD ASSAULTED: Officials: Prison guard assaulted with ‘knife-like weapon’.

WOLF DEATH: Conservation groups offer $15K reward for info on wolf death.

The AP-Portland, Ore.