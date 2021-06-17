AP - Oregon-Northwest

Sporting Kansas City (5-2-2) vs. Portland Timbers (3-4-0)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland +141, Sporting Kansas City +173, Draw +255; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City visits the Portland Timbers in Western Conference action.

The Timbers went 11-6-6 overall and 6-4-2 at home a season ago. Portland scored 55 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 40.

Sporting Kansas City finished 12-6-3 overall during the 2020 season while going 6-2-2 on the road. Sporting Kansas City scored 42 goals a season ago and registered 26 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Sebastian Blanco (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Steve Clark (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Cristhian Paredes (injured), Aljaz Ivacic (injured), Larrys Mabiala (injured).

Sporting Kansas City: Alan Pulido, Gadi Kinda, Kendall Mcintosh (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.