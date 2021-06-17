WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:Daily Game
0-3-9
(zero, three, nine)Hit 5
12-31-34-36-41
(twelve, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000Keno
06-08-12-18-27-29-30-34-40-45-49-54-59-60-61-74-75-77-78-80
(six, eight, twelve, eighteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four, forty, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-one, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-seven, seventy-eight, eighty)Match 4
05-07-10-13
(five, seven, ten, thirteen)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $30 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $52 million
Comments