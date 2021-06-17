WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily Game

0-3-9

(zero, three, nine)

Hit 5

12-31-34-36-41

(twelve, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

06-08-12-18-27-29-30-34-40-45-49-54-59-60-61-74-75-77-78-80

(six, eight, twelve, eighteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four, forty, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-one, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-seven, seventy-eight, eighty)

Match 4

05-07-10-13

(five, seven, ten, thirteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $52 million