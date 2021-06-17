AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 17.

Thursday, Jun. 17 10:30 AM Washington Gov. Inslee delivers an update on the COVID-19 pandemic – Washington Governor Jay Inslee provides update on the state’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response, with other speakers including Washington State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler, Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs Director Alfie Alvarado, Department of Health Deputy Director for COVID-19 Response Lacy Fehrenbach, Office of the Governor Executive Director of External Affairs Nick Streuli, and Senior Policy Advisor Molly Voris

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136

Register here: https://watech.webex.com/watech/onstage/g.php?MTID=ed63d2fc8c20870750d160e8922e20e28

Thursday, Jun. 17 11:00 AM Seattle Mayor Durkan announces launch new Driver Resolution Center – Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announces funding to Drivers’ Union to launch and operate city’s new Driver Resolution Center. Other speakers include Drivers’ Union President Peter Kuel, MLK Labor Executive Secretary Treasurer Nicole Grant, Seattle’s Office of Labor Standards Director Steve Marchese, and driver Nurayne Fofana

Location: Seattle City Hall, 600 4th Ave., Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Rachel Schulkin, City of Seattle , Rachel.Schulkin2@seattle.gov

Join the WebEx conference room here: https://seattle.webex.com/seattle/onstage/g.php?MTID=edd0a0b79506b69b147ae737d7c3187e0

Thursday, Jun. 17 1:00 PM King County Board of Health meeting on bicycle helmet laws

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: King County, WA, PHPIO@kingcounty.gov

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Jun. 18 Weyerhaeuser Co: Q1 2021 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY

Contacts: Weyerhaeuser Company Investor Relations, Invrelations@weyerhaeuser.com, 1 253 924 2345

Saturday, Jun. 19 1:00 PM Juneteenth ’21 Freedom March and Celebration – King County Equity Now and Africatown Community Land Trust hold second annual Juneteenth21 Freedom March and Celebration. March begins at 23rd and Madison (1:00 PM PDT) followed by a celebration at Jimi Hendrix Park (3:00 PM PDT)

Location: Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://kingcountyequitynow.com

Contacts: King County Equity Now, press@kingcountyequitynow.com

Saturday, Jun. 19 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. – Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865) * 48 states and Washington, DC, recognize the day as a state holiday or day of recognition, with Hawaii and South Dakota the exceptions * The Senate passed legislation Tuesday to make Juneteenth a federal holiday