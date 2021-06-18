Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
Published 9:01 PM

Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banks 54, Tillamook 39

Jefferson PDX 60, Grant 53

North Medford 71, Grants Pass 36

Rainier 51, Taft 34

Roosevelt 66, Benson 58

Santiam Christian 69, Willamina 52

Sherwood 61, Glencoe 56

Southridge 48, Jesuit 45

Stayton 65, Sisters 52

Sutherlin 54, Douglas 52

Wilsonville 48, La Salle 35

Woodburn 57, Newport 39

Yamhill-Carlton 84, Mountain View 72

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crosshill Christian vs. Trinity Lutheran, ccd.

Portland Christian vs. Columbia Christian, ccd.

Prospect vs. Chiloquin, ccd.

Reedsport vs. Waldport, ccd.

Santiam vs. Colton, ccd.

Siuslaw vs. Bandon, ccd.

Toledo vs. Coquille, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 24, Dayton 18

Ashland 49, Roseburg 24

Beaverton 47, Mountainside 38

Cleveland 61, Madison 39

Creswell 55, Harrisburg 21

Gold Beach 46, Myrtle Point 31

Grants Pass 48, North Medford 21

Junction City 49, Marist 43

Kennewick, Wash. 45, Hermiston 43

La Grande 44, Baker 35

Lebanon 62, Central 28

North Douglas 43, Yoncalla 14

Nyssa 62, McLoughlin 29

Pendleton 50, Hood River 33

Pleasant Hill 47, La Pine 16

Portland Christian 51, Columbia Christian 28

Ridgeview 52, Redmond 22

Salem Academy 47, Kennedy 39

Santiam 36, Scio 25

Santiam Christian 57, Willamina 51

Sherwood 41, Glencoe 23

Sutherlin 58, Douglas 40

Taft 23, Rainier 22

Vernonia 41, Nestucca 33

Waldport 39, Reedsport 21

Wells 58, Aloha 8

Westview 68, Sunset 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Livingstone vs. C.S. Lewis, ccd.

Prospect vs. Chiloquin, ccd.

Santiam vs. Colton, ccd.

Siuslaw vs. Bandon, ccd.

Sweet Home vs. Philomath, ccd.

Toledo vs. Coquille, ccd.

Willamette vs. Marist, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

