Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banks 54, Tillamook 39
Jefferson PDX 60, Grant 53
North Medford 71, Grants Pass 36
Rainier 51, Taft 34
Roosevelt 66, Benson 58
Santiam Christian 69, Willamina 52
Sherwood 61, Glencoe 56
Southridge 48, Jesuit 45
Stayton 65, Sisters 52
Sutherlin 54, Douglas 52
Wilsonville 48, La Salle 35
Woodburn 57, Newport 39
Yamhill-Carlton 84, Mountain View 72
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crosshill Christian vs. Trinity Lutheran, ccd.
Portland Christian vs. Columbia Christian, ccd.
Prospect vs. Chiloquin, ccd.
Reedsport vs. Waldport, ccd.
Santiam vs. Colton, ccd.
Siuslaw vs. Bandon, ccd.
Toledo vs. Coquille, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 24, Dayton 18
Ashland 49, Roseburg 24
Beaverton 47, Mountainside 38
Cleveland 61, Madison 39
Creswell 55, Harrisburg 21
Gold Beach 46, Myrtle Point 31
Grants Pass 48, North Medford 21
Junction City 49, Marist 43
Kennewick, Wash. 45, Hermiston 43
La Grande 44, Baker 35
Lebanon 62, Central 28
North Douglas 43, Yoncalla 14
Nyssa 62, McLoughlin 29
Pendleton 50, Hood River 33
Pleasant Hill 47, La Pine 16
Portland Christian 51, Columbia Christian 28
Ridgeview 52, Redmond 22
Salem Academy 47, Kennedy 39
Santiam 36, Scio 25
Santiam Christian 57, Willamina 51
Sherwood 41, Glencoe 23
Sutherlin 58, Douglas 40
Taft 23, Rainier 22
Vernonia 41, Nestucca 33
Waldport 39, Reedsport 21
Wells 58, Aloha 8
Westview 68, Sunset 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Livingstone vs. C.S. Lewis, ccd.
Prospect vs. Chiloquin, ccd.
Santiam vs. Colton, ccd.
Siuslaw vs. Bandon, ccd.
Sweet Home vs. Philomath, ccd.
Toledo vs. Coquille, ccd.
Willamette vs. Marist, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/