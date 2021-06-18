Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officers who serve on a specialized crowd-control unit in Portland, Oregon, and have responded to the city’s ongoing, often violent protests have resigned en masse after criminal charges were filed against a team member. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the officers on the Rapid Response Team voted to resign from the team during a meeting Wednesday night. The move by officers and sergeants to disband their own team came a day after a team member was indicted. He is accused of fourth-degree assault stemming from a baton strike against a protester last summer. The team has been on the front lines at social justice protests held in the city after the murder of George Floyd last year.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A proposal to bring down four hydroelectric dams near the California-Oregon border has cleared a major regulatory hurdle. Federal regulators on Thursday allowed the utility that operates the dams to exit its license, setting the stage for the largest dam demolition project in U.S. history to save imperiled migratory salmon. The utility will surrender its license for the dams on the lower Klamath River to a nonprofit and the states of Oregon and California. The aging dams essentially cut the river in half for migrating salmon important to tribes. If the dams remained, the utility would likely have to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to retrofit the structures to comply with today’s environmental laws.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — With the state and federal eviction moratorium set to expire at the end of June, Oregon lawmakers are hastily working on an amendment to keep financially struggling tenants housed and avoid mass evictions next month. The proposed “Safe Harbor” amendment on Senate Bill 278 would “pause” rental evictions for 60 days for tenants if they provide proof that they’ve applied for rental assistance. The state currently has $200 million, in federal aid, in the state’s rental assistance fund to help both tenants and landlords. Another round of funding is expected to be available this fall. So far, officials from the Oregon Housing and Community Services said more than 16,600 households have started or completed the application to get rental assistance.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state officials have said a petition that was filed last month to recall Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic was dismissed this week. KOMO-TV reports the governor’s office said Wednesday that a judge ruled to dismiss the petition filed by a citizen group known as Washingtonians to Recall Inslee. The residents could appeal, but it wasn’t immediately known if they planned to do so. The group alleged in its May petition that the governor’s order that limited activities in the state during the pandemic interfered with their rights to assemble, work freely and participate in religious activities.