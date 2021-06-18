Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Shed Long Jr. hit a tying double in the bottom of the ninth inning and pinch-hitter Kyle Seager singled home the winning run to rally the Seattle Mariners past the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5. Seattle lost starter Justin Dunn to a sore right shoulder after two innings, but came from behind with the help of a two-run homer by Ty France and a solo shot from Luis Torrens. Dylan Moore drew a four-pitch walk from reliever Pete Fairbanks to start the ninth. Jake Bauers singled and Long tied it 5-all with his double. Seager batted for Taylor Trammell and singled through the right side of a drawn-in infield to score Bauers. Seattle has won four of five.

UNDATED (AP) — Damian Lillard has a whole slew of reasons why he decided to play for USA Basketball at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. Among them: The chance to play for U.S. coach Gregg Popovich. Portland’s All-NBA guard — who will be headed to the Olympics for the first time — explained some of his thinking Thursday about why he committed to the national team, which will gather in Las Vegas early next month to start training camp and play a series of exhibitions. And he says part of his desire to play goes back to watching the 2008 ‘Redeem Team’ win gold.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — If American athletes plan to use their Olympic spotlight to take a knee or raise a fist, U.S. track and field trials figure to be the first place to see what sort of reaction they’ll get. The majority of America’s Black Summer Olympians come from track and field, which puts the medals stand in Eugene under the microscope when the action starts Friday. In a major shift in policy, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has committed to not sanction athletes who use their platform for social demonstrations.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Banned runner Shelby Houlihan saw her chances of competing at the U.S. Olympic trials diminish when the country’s Olympic committee said it would follow all antidoping rules and USA Track and Field received long-awaited official notice of her suspension. The developments wrapped up a whirlwind day that began with USATF saying it would not bar the American record-holder at 1,500 and 5,000 meters from the preliminary heats Friday. The USATF said it felt comfortable taking Houlihan off the start lists because it had received notice from the Athletics Integrity Unit. Houlihan received a four-year ban for testing positive for trace amounts of the performance enhancer nandrolone. She blamed her positive test on a pork burrito she ate before a test in December.