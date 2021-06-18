ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Friday:5 Star Draw
07-17-24-32-33
(seven, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1.05 millionMega Millions
14-36-44-46-53, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
(fourteen, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-six, fifty-three; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $30 millionPick 3 Day
9-0-4
(nine, zero, four)Pick 3 Night
7-5-9
(seven, five, nine)Pick 4 Day
5-3-6-6
(five, three, six, six)Pick 4 Night
2-1-4-4
(two, one, four, four)Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $52 million
