Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DOUBLE LOTTERY WINNERS

Southwestern Idaho couple win second large lottery prize

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A southwestern Idaho couple who won $50,000 playing the Idaho Lottery last spring defied the odds by winning an additional $200,000 this month. Idaho Lottery officials say Diane Chavez and her husband won the latest prize after purchasing a ticket in Nampa, where they live. Lottery officials say the chances of winning the $200,000 prize with the Scratch ticket are one in 169,208. The couple isn’t the first double-winner in Idaho. Lottery officials say an Idaho woman in February bought two six-figure winning lottery tickets in two days from different stores in two cities. Officials put the odds of that happening at one in 282.5 million.

JUNETEENTH-IDAHO

Idaho recognizes Juneteenth, holiday marking end of slavery

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will observe the new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery. Gov. Brad Little in a proclamation Thursday says the state will recognize Juneteenth, or June 19, as required by Idaho law. The Republican governor says state offices will be closed Friday because the holiday falls on a Saturday this year. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas. President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law the bill creating the new holiday that passed the House 415-14 on Wednesday and the Senate unanimously the day before. Idaho’s entire Congressional delegation voted for the new holiday.

SHOSHONE NATION-HUNTING RIGHTS

Northwestern Band of Shoshone sues Idaho over hunting rights

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation is suing Idaho Gov. Brad Little and state wildlife officials in federal court, contending the state has wrongly denied the tribe hunting rights guaranteed by the 1868 Treaty of Fort Bridger. The lawsuit, filed in Idaho’s U.S. District Court earlier this week, asks a judge to declare that the Northwestern Band is protected under the treaty, and so its members have the right to hunt on unoccupied lands. Attorneys for the state didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The Northwestern Band historically hunted, gathered and fished in an area including southeastern and southern Idaho, western Wyoming and northern Utah.

BOISE-CARBON NEUTRAL

Boise officials set goal of being carbon neutral by 2050

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials have approved a plan for Boise government to be carbon neutral by 2035 and the entire city by 2050 to fight climate change. The Boise City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the Climate Action Roadmap. The plan includes a goal for government to use only clean electricity by 2030. Carbon neutrality means cutting greenhouse gas emissions to “net zero.” The goal is to reduce carbon dioxide, the main heat-trapping gas warming the atmosphere. Ways to meet carbon neutrality include such things as switching to electric vehicles or sequestering carbon dioxide by planting trees that store carbon. The plan also calls for using less energy, traveling less and reducing waste.

SPOKANE-RACE CONTROVERSY

Spokane official says he was forced out because he is Black

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The mayor of Spokane, Washington, has ordered an investigation into a case in which a high-ranking city official says he was mistreated by a superior and forced out of his job early because he is Black. Mayor Nadine Woodward on Thursday directed city officials to hire an outside firm to investigate the allegations of discrimination levied by Cupid Alexander against the city administrator. Alexander announced Monday that he was leaving his post as the city’s director of Neighborhoods, Housing and Human Services after less than a year on the job. He intended to leave on July 31, but City Administrator Johnnie Perkins told him his final day was this Friday.

COLLEGE ENTRANCE EXAMS

Idaho Board of Ed drops college entrance exam requirement

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho State Board of Education says higher education institutions no longer have to require entrance exams for admissions. The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports the board formally approved the change during a meeting Wednesday. TJ Bliss, the board’s chief academic officer, said the plan was developed in collaboration with state universities and their presidents. State universities and colleges can still require entrance exams if they choose, but the statewide requirement is gone. Bliss said there’s a growing body of research that shows college entrance exams don’t predict success in college, and that factors like grade point average are more important.