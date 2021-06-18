Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND POLICE-RESIGNATIONS

Officers resign from Portland, Oregon, protest response unit

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officers who serve on a specialized crowd-control unit in Portland, Oregon, and have responded to the city’s ongoing, often violent protests have resigned en masse after criminal charges were filed against a team member. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the officers on the Rapid Response Team voted to resign from the team during a meeting Wednesday night. The move by officers and sergeants to disband their own team came a day after a team member was indicted. He is accused of fourth-degree assault stemming from a baton strike against a protester last summer. The team has been on the front lines at social justice protests held in the city after the murder of George Floyd last year.

KLAMATH DAM REMOVAL

Plan to raze 4 dams on California-Oregon line clears hurdle

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A proposal to bring down four hydroelectric dams near the California-Oregon border has cleared a major regulatory hurdle. Federal regulators on Thursday allowed the utility that operates the dams to exit its license, setting the stage for the largest dam demolition project in U.S. history to save imperiled migratory salmon. The utility will surrender its license for the dams on the lower Klamath River to a nonprofit and the states of Oregon and California. The aging dams essentially cut the river in half for migrating salmon important to tribes. If the dams remained, the utility would likely have to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to retrofit the structures to comply with today’s environmental laws.

OREGON-EVICTION PAUSE

Oregon lawmakers discuss amendment to “pause” evictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — With the state and federal eviction moratorium set to expire at the end of June, Oregon lawmakers are hastily working on an amendment to keep financially struggling tenants housed and avoid mass evictions next month. The proposed “Safe Harbor” amendment on Senate Bill 278 would “pause” rental evictions for 60 days for tenants if they provide proof that they’ve applied for rental assistance. The state currently has $200 million, in federal aid, in the state’s rental assistance fund to help both tenants and landlords. Another round of funding is expected to be available this fall. So far, officials from the Oregon Housing and Community Services said more than 16,600 households have started or completed the application to get rental assistance.

GOVERNOR RECALL PETITION-DISMISSED

Judge dismisses Washington state governor recall petition

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state officials have said a petition that was filed last month to recall Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic was dismissed this week. KOMO-TV reports the governor’s office said Wednesday that a judge ruled to dismiss the petition filed by a citizen group known as Washingtonians to Recall Inslee. The residents could appeal, but it wasn’t immediately known if they planned to do so. The group alleged in its May petition that the governor’s order that limited activities in the state during the pandemic interfered with their rights to assemble, work freely and participate in religious activities.

PRISON GUARD ASSAULTED

Officials: Prison guard assaulted with ‘knife-like weapon’

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a guard at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville was attacked by an incarcerated man with a “knife-like weapon.” The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the man assaulted the guard about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, officials with the Oregon Department of Corrections said Thursday. Officials say the assailant was at the facility’s intake center then taken to a segregation unit at another state prison. Officials say the guard, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment of cuts to the face and head. Officials did not identify the assailant. Coffee Creek is home to all of the women serving state prison sentences in Oregon and houses the prison system’s intake center.

HATE CRIME-GUILTY PLEA

Man pleads guilty to hate crime in stabbing of Black man

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A Colorado man accused of stabbing another man in a racist attack at an Oregon truck stop has pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime. The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Oregon says Nolan Levi Strauss pleaded guilty Thursday to a hate crime involving an attempt to kill. Court documents say on Dec. 21, 2019, a man was sitting in a booth at an Arby’s restaurant in Ontario, Oregon, when Strauss approached the man from behind and stabbed him twice in the neck. Documents say he told a worker afterward that he doesn’t like Black people. Documents say the man was flown to Idaho for emergency surgery.

ARIZONA WILDFIRES-LEGISLATURE

Arizona Legislature passes $100M fire funding plan

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Legislature has overwhelmingly approved a proposal creating a $100 million fund to respond to a wildfire emergency. The $100 million includes $25 million this budget year to pay for 720 state prisoners to clear brush and other flammable material and $75 million for firefighting, flood prevention and recovery and payments to property owners. Despite the broad approval on Thursday, minority Democrats said the state needs to do more to address the root cause of the drought and resulting wildfires, which they say is climate change. Majority Republicans hailed the effort to help the state fight and recover from ongoing fires.

TODDLER SHOT-FATHER ARRESTED

Man arrested after toddler son shot with pellet rifle

NEWBERG, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a Newberg man has been charged with attempted murder after his 3-year-old son was shot in the head with a high-powered pellet rifle Tuesday, the morning after he was arrested at the home then released. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the pellet flew into the child’s skull, causing serious injury. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday the boy was flown to Legacy Emanuel Hospital, where he had surgery and is in serious condition. Shane Earl Rader faces 18 charges, including two counts of attempted aggravated murder, three counts of attempted murder, and domestic violence strangulation. It wasn’t immediately known if Rader has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.