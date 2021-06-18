Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

JUNETEENTH-WASHINGTON

Juneteenth becomes official state holiday in WA in 2022

SEATTLE (AP) — President Joe Biden this week signed legislation establishing a new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery – a move state lawmakers made for Washington state earlier this year. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee last month signed a measure making Juneteenth a legal state paid holiday, starting in 2022. In 2007, the Legislature had designated Juneteenth as a day of remembrance. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states. It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.

OFFICER KILLED-ARREST

Man accused of stealing officer’s vehicle at crash arrested

SEATTLE (AP) — A 49-year-old Seattle man has been arrested, accused of stealing the vehicle of an off-duty Seattle police officer earlier this week after she was struck by a car and killed while assisting people involved in a crash. The Seattle Times reports the man was arrested by the Washington State Patrol and Seattle Police Department SWAT team late Thursday evening in a hotel in Bellevue. He was taken into custody on investigation of felony hit-and-run, theft of a motor vehicle and other charges. Officer Alexandra “Lexi” Harris died Sunday after being struck while helping people involved in a three-car collision in Seattle. The man arrested, according to the State Patrol, is the driver of one of those three cars.

COLD CASE-RAPE-ARREST

Deputies arrest man in cold case rape of teen girl

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Grays Harbor deputies arrested a 50-year-old Enumclaw man in connection with a 2003 kidnapping and rape cold case in McCleary. The Olympian reports Paul Bieker was booked into the Grays Harbor County jail on Tuesday. The Sheriff’s Office alleges he abducted and sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl in 2003 and have indicated they are exploring possible connections to the murder case of Lindsey Baum, who went missing in 2009, according to a Facebook post. Bieker appeared in Grays Harbor Superior Court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to charges of rape, kidnapping, burglary, felony harassment and taking a motor vehicle without permission.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CAPITOL REOPENING

Washington state Capitol reopening to public July 1

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Capitol building will reopen to the public on July 1 after being closed since March 2020 due the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement Thursday state officials said the Department of Enterprise Services is working to re-establish public tours and is recruiting tour staff. Security fending around buildings on the Captiol campus was removed in early May, four months after the barriers went up during national unrest tied to the presidential election. A crowd of supporters of former President Donald Trump breached the gates to the Governor’s Mansion in Olympia on Jan. 6, the same day a pro-Trump mob stormed the nation’s Capitol in Washington, D.C.

GOVERNOR RECALL PETITION-DISMISSED

Judge dismisses Washington state governor recall petition

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state officials have said a petition that was filed last month to recall Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic was dismissed this week. KOMO-TV reports the governor’s office said Wednesday that a judge ruled to dismiss the petition filed by a citizen group known as Washingtonians to Recall Inslee. The residents could appeal, but it wasn’t immediately known if they planned to do so. The group alleged in its May petition that the governor’s order that limited activities in the state during the pandemic interfered with their rights to assemble, work freely and participate in religious activities.

IMMIGRANT DETAINEES-MINIMUM WAGE

Mistrial halts case on minimum wage for immigrant detainees

SEATTLE (AP) — A trial over whether the GEO Group must pay minimum wage — instead of $1 a day — to immigration detainees who perform tasks like cooking and cleaning at its for-profit detention center in Washington state has ended with a hung jury. U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan in Tacoma declared a mistrial Thursday after jurors indicated they could not reach agreement following a two-week trial and about two days of deliberation. Democratic Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued GEO in 2017, saying the company had unjustly profited by running the Northwest detention center in Tacoma on the backs of captive workers. GEO maintained that the detainees were not employees.

AP-US-BOEING-LARGE-737-MAX-

Boeing’s newest version of the 737 Max makes first flight

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing’s newest version of the 737 Max jetliner has taken flight. A Boeing 737 Max 10 took off Friday near Seattle for what was expected to be a two-hour test flight. The Max 10 can hold up to 230 passengers. It’s a slightly bigger version of Boeing planes that are already flying. Airlines began using those earlier Max jets in 2017, but they were grounded worldwide for nearly two years after two crashes that killed 346 people. The new model is designed to compete against a similar plane from Europe’s Airbus.

VACCINE INCENTIVE-MILITARY LOTTERY

New vaccine lottery announced for military in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington’s military, veterans and family members will be eligible for a new vaccine incentive lottery announced by Gov. Jay Inslee. There was concern that because the federal government wasn’t sharing individual vaccine status of those groups, there weren’t in the running for Washington’s original lottery, which has already had two drawings for $250,000 prizes. The new separate lottery specifically applies to military, military staff and family members who were vaccinated through the Department of Defense, Veterans Affairs, or the National Guard. Starting July 20, there will be one drawing a week for three weeks, with cash prizes of $100,000 for the first two weeks and a $250,000 prize for the final week.

OREGON-EVICTION PAUSE

Oregon lawmakers discuss amendment to “pause” evictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — With the state and federal eviction moratorium set to expire at the end of June, Oregon lawmakers are hastily working on an amendment to keep financially struggling tenants housed and avoid mass evictions next month. The proposed “Safe Harbor” amendment on Senate Bill 278 would “pause” rental evictions for 60 days for tenants if they provide proof that they’ve applied for rental assistance. The state currently has $200 million, in federal aid, in the state’s rental assistance fund to help both tenants and landlords. Another round of funding is expected to be available this fall. So far, officials from the Oregon Housing and Community Services said more than 16,600 households have started or completed the application to get rental assistance.

SPOKANE-RACE CONTROVERSY

Spokane official says he was forced out because he is Black

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The mayor of Spokane, Washington, has ordered an investigation into a case in which a high-ranking city official says he was mistreated by a superior and forced out of his job early because he is Black. Mayor Nadine Woodward on Thursday directed city officials to hire an outside firm to investigate the allegations of discrimination levied by Cupid Alexander against the city administrator. Alexander announced Monday that he was leaving his post as the city’s director of Neighborhoods, Housing and Human Services after less than a year on the job. He intended to leave on July 31, but City Administrator Johnnie Perkins told him his final day was this Friday.